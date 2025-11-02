Woman Who Helped Track Julio Foolio Convicted Of Manslaughter

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Alicia Andrews was convicted of manslaughter in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s murder after a Tampa jury deliberation.

Alicia Andrews has been found guilty of manslaughter in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio following a dramatic trial that concluded Friday night in Tampa.

The 22-year-old woman was accused of helping orchestrate the deadly ambush that claimed the Hip-Hop artist’s life outside a Holiday Inn in June 2024.

After nearly four hours of deliberation, the jury reached its verdict against Andrews, who prosecutors argued served as a lookout during the fatal shooting.

The case centered on allegations that Andrews assisted her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, and others in tracking Foolio’s movements on the night he was gunned down.

Andrews testified during the trial, maintaining her innocence throughout the proceedings. Prosecutors painted a different picture, presenting evidence that Andrews played an active role in the coordinated attack.

They questioned her credibility by showing jurors a 2021 text message where Andrews wrote that Foolio “needed to die.”

The trial revealed disturbing details about the premeditated nature of the attack. Andrews testified that she never saw a gun that night and claimed to remain terrified of Chance, who is also charged in the case and awaits his own trial.

Foolio, whose real name was Charles Jones, was killed in what authorities described as an ambush-style shooting in the parking lot of the Tampa Holiday Inn.

The Jacksonville rapper had been celebrating his birthday when the attack occurred.

Andrews was the final witness to testify in her own defense, but her testimony failed to convince jurors of her innocence. She now faces the possibility of life in prison without parole when sentenced.

The conviction marks the first resolution in a case involving five total suspects charged in Foolio’s murder. The remaining defendants, including alleged mastermind Isaiah Chance, are expected to face trial in the coming months.

Foolio’s death sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community, particularly in Jacksonville, where he had built a significant following.

The manslaughter conviction, rather than murder, suggests the jury found Andrews guilty of participating in the deadly encounter but may have had doubts about her intent to kill or the degree of her involvement in planning the attack.