Funk Flex Calls Out Math Hoffa & Juelz Santana After Squashing NYC Radio Beef With Conway 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Funk Flex told Math Hoffa to stop talking about it and “be about it,” before calling out Juelz Santana to complete the challenge next.

Funk Flex is on a mission to prove he is still ‘that guy” on New York radio after Conway The Machine criticized him earlier this month for being a gatekeeper.

The pair went back and forth online before eventually settling their differences when they linked up for a freestyle. However, when Math Hoffa discussed the New York Hip-Hop scene during an episode of his hit podcast, My Expert Opinion, he had few words to say about Funk Flex.

He recalled asking Method Man if the DJ would play their collab, “Double Barrel.” While the Wu-Tang legend said Flex would definitely play it on the radio, Math says he never did. Then he added, “This is why I said ‘rest in peace Kay Slade. New York is in trouble.”

Meanwhile, Funk Flex caught wind of Math Hoffa’s comments and challenged the rapper to send him a hot song to play. “Lets not talk about it? Be about it?,” he wrote on Instagram, sharing a clip of Math’s comments.

He told Math Hoffa, “get me 5 songs before thursday 7pm!!! Lets see if you ready!!!! If u got a hot one I will play it… if nothing aint hot out of the 5 songs we keep it moving????“ Funk Flex wrote.

Math Hoffa Responds To Funk Flex

The battle rap legend turned top podcaster did not back down from the challenge, confirming he was with the smoke during an appearance on Battle Rap media platform Verified Source. While he acknowledged Funk Flex “gave us years of classic moments, and broke so many records for the town,” he added, ”it hasn’t been happening the way it used to.”

Math Hoffa then asked his fans to help him choose the five songs during a live stream celebrating reaching 500,000 YouTube followers on his My Expert Opinion channel.

True to his word, Funk Flex chose Math’s new “Super Gangsta,” single and played it live while giving him his props. “Math, you delivered my brother. I see you and I commend you my brother.” Flex then called out Julez Santana. Check out the clip and listen to the new Math Hoffa track below alongside “RIP Sam Smith Freestyle” from Conway and Funk Flex.

Julez Santana’s Humorous Reply

While the Dipset member responded, his first reply was clearly a joke, trolling Funk Flex with his version of the “Studio Challenge.”

“I Accept… I’m In The Studio Now,” Juelz to Funk Flex before teasing, “👉🏾WATCH TILL END.”

In an exclusive interview with AllHipHop.com, Math Hoffa explained why the challenge was about putting on for New York City and not beef with Funk Flex. “I love my city; I fell in love with Hip-Hop here and I believe if you love something or someone you support them,” he shared. Math says the success of the Griselda camp and artists like Joey Bada$$ “proved this NY sound is still very much desired, so it’s perfect timing for me.”