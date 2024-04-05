Future & Metro Boomin To Handle Unfinished Business On “We Still Don’t Trust You” 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Future and Metro Boomin are settling unfinished business with an entirely new project, “We Still Don’t Trust You.”

Future and Metro Boomin are getting right back to it with We Still Don’t Trust You, the follow-up to last month’s chart-topping album.

The duo dropped just last month and are set to drop the second installment in their album series in less than a week.

Metro and Future shared a cinematic trailer on social media while announcing they’re not done yet. Furthermore, fans won’t have a long wait as the project is due to arrive on Friday, April 12.

“Job’s not finished 4/12/24,” they teased in the caption.

Meanwhile, Metro Boomin clarified the album is not an extended version of We Don’t Trust You, but he and Future created an entirely new offering.

“This is not a deluxe,” he said. “This is completely separate body of work.”

He also repeated their claim that the job’s unfinished with a clip from the late Kobe Bryant.

WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU pic.twitter.com/1LG9dGdD6M — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) April 4, 2024

The job may be unfinished, but Metro Boomin and Future made a good start. They sent shockwaves through the Hip-Hop community, with fans debating the album for weeks.

Kendrick Lamar’s “Like That” verse had Hip-Hop heads scouring the track for every reference to Drake and J. Cole, while fans speculated Future fired at Drizzy on the album’s title track.

“Like That” topped the Billboard Hot 100, and We Don’t Trust You debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with the highest first-week sales of 2024.

“HIP-HOP IS ALIVE AND WELL,” Metro wrote on Instagram to celebrate the feat.