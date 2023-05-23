G Herbo Mocks YoungBoy Never Broke Again

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A video of Chicago rapper G Herbo dancing to YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s “Fresh Prince Of Utah” made its way across the internet.

The Neighborhood Talk re-posted G Herbo’s on-screen dance which had people pointing out the similarities to NBA YoungBoy’s known moves. Apparently, the “Raining” rhymer showed off his steps at a recent outdoor party.

G Herbo and Taina Williams’s daughter, Emmy Love Wright, celebrated her first birthday on May 19. Last week, Herbo shared a birthday message about his youngest child on Instagram. Taina Williams also showed love to Emmy on her Instagram page.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has been engaged in a longtime feud with G Herbo’s frequent collaborator Lil Durk. Over the last several weeks, YoungBoy called out Durk. He also dissed other Hip Hop stars such as Drake and J. Cole for being associated with his rival.

However, YoungBoy Never Broke Again previously seemed to laugh off G Herbo imitating him on social media a few years ago. Additionally, the former Lil Herb praised NBA YoungBoy on The Bootleg Kev Podcast last October when speaking about artists allegedly being blackballed.

“If the industry blackballs you and the internet f### with you, you’re gonna still win. That’s why YoungBoy’s still winning. Period. People gotta f### with you,” stated G Herbo at the time. “That’s the most anti-industry n#### ever. You gotta give a n#### their credit.”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Durk, and G Herbo all contributed to the newly released Fast X: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack. Herb collaborated with 24kGoldn and Kane Brown for the “My City” track. The Fast X album also hosts “Won’t Back Down” with NBA YoungBoy and “Spinnin'” with Durk.