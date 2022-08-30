Giggs Reacts To Jay-Z Co-Sign; Joins DJ Khaled, Offset, Fabolous & More For ‘God Did’ Celebration 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

“I see a lot of Hov in Giggs,” Jay-Z declared on his much-talked-about verse from DJ Khaled’s latest project ‘God Did.’

The internet has been full of praise from Jay-Z since his verse on DJ Khaled’s “God Did,” landed last week, with many claiming Hov got verse of the year.

One person on the receiving end of the music industry mogul’s praise is U.K. rapper Giggs, who Jay-Z shouted out on the track. “I see a lot of Hov in Giggs”, he raps in “God Did,” giving the Londoner a hefty co-sign.

Giggs joined DJ Khaled for a celebration of the album at the weekend, alongside a host of other rappers. He took to Instagram to share some footage from the event featuring Fabolous, Offset, Dave East, and more. The South Londoner smiled as DJ Khaled and others celebrated him while the track played in the background.

It is not the first time Giggs has woken up to find he’s on the receiving end of a Jay-Z co-sign. In November 2017, the legendary New York rapper surprised the crowd when he remixed Drake’s “More Life” and Giggs’s underground classic “KMT” while on stage in Toronto.

“That’s mad,” he said, shortly after it happened. “That’s a big man,” Giggs said of Jay-Z. He recalled getting ready to take his son to school in the morning when he learned of the news. “I was f###### knackered man, then I see that and I was just up.”

Last year Giggs joined Jay-Z for the New York premiere of “The Harder They Fall,” in November. The pair chatted like old friends during the star-studded event as they laughed and joked with the film’s director.

Meanwhile, Giggs has been back in New York, mixing and mingling with Maino, Jim Jones, Favio Foreign, and Dave East. He also dropped by DJ Whoo Kid to drop off a fresh new freestyle over a classic beat. Check it out and listen to “God Did” below.