Gillie Da King Claims He’s Bigger Than Birdman: “You Old News”

Gillie Da King responded to his former Cash Money Records boss Birdman, who publicly criticized the rapper-turned-podcaster.

Gillie Da King mocked Birdman, minimizing the Cash Money Records co-founder’s relevance on Instagram Live. The rapper-turned-podcaster touted his own success after Birdman aired out their old issues on Clubhouse.

“I’m bigger than Baby,” Gillie said. “Ain’t that crazy? I’m bigger than that n#### right now. I generate more money than that n#### right now … Don’t nobody give a f### about you, n####. Shut up n####. I’m bigger than you, n####.”

He added, “Nobody care about you no more, n####. You old news, n#### … Don’t nobody give a f### about no Birdman, n####.”

Birdman claimed he lost respect for Gillie over an encounter with Beanie Sigel in Philadelphia. The Hip-Hop mogul also denied longstanding rumors of Gillie ghostwriting for Lil Wayne and other Cash Money artists.

Gillie repeatedly laughed while discussing Birdman’s comments on social media. The Million Dollaz Worth of Game host suggested Birdman was desperately seeking attention.

“You talking ‘bout some s### 25 years later,” Gillie said. “I called you a b#### ass n#### for 25 years. 25 years later, you respond. Sit ya b#### ass down … I don’t even disrespect n#####. You the only n#### I disrespect ‘cause I know you p####. I see the way you treat real n#####.”

Listen to the entire rant below.