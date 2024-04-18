Damian Lillard’s Estranged Wife Trolls GloRilla For Getting Arrested

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The “Yeah Glo!” hitmaker previously decided to shoot her shot at Dame D.O.L.L.A.

Gloria “GloRilla” Woods has legal troubles after Gwinnett County, Georgia officials arrested the Memphis-raised rapper for driving under the influence.

Law enforcement allegedly smelled marijuana and alcohol in GloRilla’s vehicle after stopping the “Yeah Glo!” rapper for a traffic violation. The authorities took Woods into custody and later released her on a $1,956 bond.

Kay’La Lillard, the estranged wife of NBA player Damian Lillard, decided to take a jab at GloRilla for her DUI situation. In February, Glo publicly expressed her interest in the Milwaukee Bucks point guard.

On Wednesday (April 17), Kay’La Lillard posted a headline about GloRilla getting arrested to her Instagram Story. Damian Lillard’s former college sweetheart captioned her post, “Free GloLillard [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #sisterwife. [person shrugging emoji].”

Screenshot

Damian Lillard filed for divorce from Kay’La Lillard in October 2023 after two years of marriage. The eight-time NBA All-Star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.

GloRilla met Damian Lillard during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Weekend. She later made a move on the ex-Portland Trail Blazer by uploading a photo with Dame to social media.

“Who n#### dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” the Anyways, Life’s Great EP creator tweeted at the time. “Whoever she is can’t whoop me, so I really [don’t give a f###].”