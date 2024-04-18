Damian Lillard’s Estranged Wife Trolls GloRilla For Getting Arrested

Gloria “GloRilla” Woods has legal troubles after Gwinnett County, Georgia officials arrested the Memphis-raised rapper for driving under the influence.
Law enforcement allegedly smelled marijuana and alcohol in GloRilla’s vehicle after stopping the “Yeah Glo!” rapper for a traffic violation. The authorities took Woods into custody and later released her on a $1,956 bond.
Kay’La Lillard, the estranged wife of NBA player Damian Lillard, decided to take a jab at GloRilla for her DUI situation. In February, Glo publicly expressed her interest in the Milwaukee Bucks point guard.
On Wednesday (April 17), Kay’La Lillard posted a headline about GloRilla getting arrested to her Instagram Story. Damian Lillard’s former college sweetheart captioned her post, “Free GloLillard [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #sisterwife. [person shrugging emoji].”
Damian Lillard filed for divorce from Kay’La Lillard in October 2023 after two years of marriage. The eight-time NBA All-Star cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of the split.
GloRilla met Damian Lillard during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game Weekend. She later made a move on the ex-Portland Trail Blazer by uploading a photo with Dame to social media.
“Who n#### dis is? Cause I want him #GetEmGlo,” the Anyways, Life’s Great EP creator tweeted at the time. “Whoever she is can’t whoop me, so I really [don’t give a f###].”