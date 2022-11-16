GloRilla & Latto Congratulate Each Other For Grammy Nominations 

GloRilla and Latto were overjoyed to learn they had been nominated for the 2023 Grammy Awards, thanking God and praising each other for the nod.
The Memphis native earned her first-ever nomination with her breakout hit single, “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)“. She took to Twitter after being named in the best rap performance category, placing her alongside such Hip-Hop heavyweights as Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Future, and Young Thug.
“The same song they was clowning me & my friends about saying we was Ugly & Dusty just got nominated for a Grammy !!!!!!!!! WHEN GOD IS ON YOUR SIDE YOU CANNOT FAIL 🔥🏆,” wrote GloRilla before adding, “BUT GOD 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥”
Although there’s been plenty of online rap beef between the ladies recently, the Twitter timeline was a lovefest.
Cardi B, GloRilla’s “Tomorrow 2” collaborator shared her joy at the Grammy news, writing, “GLORILLLAAAAAAAAA 🥲!!!!!!!!”
Meanwhile, fellow Grammy nominee Latto also gave GloRilla her flowers for the “well deserved” nomination. “❤️🏆 G to the L to the O BIG GLO!,” she tweeted. The Memphis rapper also showed love in response, adding, “Congratulations to you as well!!!”
Latto admitted she was “crying so bad” after being named in two categories in the Grammy nominations. “Big Energy” picked up a nod for best melodic rap performance, while the Rap Game winner herself is in the running for best new artist.
“Never give up on your dreams yall!!!” she began, adding “S### gone get rough… but DONT GIVE UP 🥺😭🏆🙏”
Chloe Bailey, Flo Milli, and Mariah The Scientist also praised Latto for the Grammy nods. Check out their reactions below and listen to GloRilla and Latto at the end of the page.