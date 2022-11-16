Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammys: Social Media Reacts  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Music fans were divided after Nicki Minaj missed out on a 2023 Grammy Awards nomination despite scoring major hits this year.

Nicki Minaj missed out on a Grammy Award nomination a month after criticizing the Academy over their categorization of “Super Freaky Girl.”

When the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 15) the Barbz, the NYC rapper’s loyal fanbase, was looking for a mention of their fave. However, neither of Nicki Minaj’s#### singles, “Super Freaky Girl,” nor its predecessor, “Do We Have a Problem,” made the cut.

While Nicki Minaj has received 10 Grammy nominations throughout her career, she is yet to win an award.

Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj broke records and made history with her two singles. With “Super Freaky Girl,” she became the first woman to have a solo rap track debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill accomplished the feat with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.

Nicki Minaj became only the seventh woman in history and the only female rapper to earn 20 Top. 10 hits when “Do We Have A Problem?” debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

In October, Nicki Minaj called out the Grammys after “Super Freaky Girl” was moved into the pop song category for consideration. Nonetheless, the song failed to secure a nomination, and while Nicki has remained silent, some of her peers came to her defense.

The Game Responds To Nicki Minaj Grammys Snub

The Game responded to the hashtag “No Grammy For Granny” trending. He called the snub “funny,” before adding that Nicki Minaj is “the reason the female rap game of this era is thriving.”

Nicki Minaj on the real you’re above any Grammy. You are worth more than that because you have actual talent & skill. She is a MOGUL 🫶🏾 — La’Darius Marshall (@L_Marshall17) November 15, 2022

Maliibu Miitch, who appeared on the “Super Freaky Girl: Queen Mix,” spoke up for Nicki and Summer Walker. She claims they didn’t get the nod because “they don’t act like ya scary ass favs!” She also added, “stop muting black women for accolades we should be able to speak our minds through our music & discussions.”

Summer & Nicki didn't win grammys because they don't act like ya scary ass favs! they gon speak up & cause a scene every trip when they get played with. Smh like forreal stop muting black women for accolades we should be able to speak our minds through our music & discussions. — Maliibu Miitch (@MaliibuMiitch) November 15, 2022

The Barbz also shared their collective outrage, with many saying Nicki doesn’t need a Grammy to validate her status. Check out some of their reactions below.

We just witnessed Glorilla and Latto get GRAMMY nominations yet Nicky Minaj did not. Even after she dropped 2 of the best & biggest female rap songs of the past year. (Do We Have A Problem w/Lil Baby & Super Freaky Girl) — Kabelo Mokoena (@kabelo1_m) November 16, 2022

Nicki Minaj has no Grammy but her talent and impact in Hip-Hop is insane. She is the proof that you don’t need any award to stay relevant.

“They ask for the GOAT so they send me sleeze” pic.twitter.com/uwJpGq9gWq — 𝗭𝗶𝗻𝗮 (@nickivirals) November 15, 2022

y’all saying if nicki kept her mouth shut she would’ve been nominated.. but kanye peed on a whole grammy and got another one?? make it make sense..😭 — JA (@sleezyjamie) November 15, 2022

F### a grammy. nicki won a michael jackson video vanguard award and to me that's worth more than a grammy — ✩ (@mikusworId) November 15, 2022

Nicki being the only female rapper without a grammy is more iconic to me than her getting one idk pic.twitter.com/lTRPmG8Mgw — 🅱️ (@DonsChun) November 15, 2022

I seriously hope this is gonna be the last time ever that Nicki Minaj will submit any of her projects for Grammy. It’s beyond ridiculous how unfair she gets treated every time during the nominations. — LERRY 👑 (@_AsiwajuLerry) November 15, 2022

However, others claimed Nicki’s attitude caused her to miss out on the Grammy nod, prompting the aforementioned hashtag.