Nicki Minaj Snubbed By Grammys: Social Media Reacts  

Nicki Minaj missed out on a Grammy Award nomination a month after criticizing the Academy over their categorization of “Super Freaky Girl.”
When the Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards on Tuesday (Nov. 15) the Barbz, the NYC rapper’s loyal fanbase, was looking for a mention of their fave. However, neither of Nicki Minaj’s#### singles, “Super Freaky Girl,” nor its predecessor, “Do We Have a Problem,” made the cut.
While Nicki Minaj has received 10 Grammy nominations throughout her career, she is yet to win an award.
Earlier this year, Nicki Minaj broke records and made history with her two singles. With “Super Freaky Girl,” she became the first woman to have a solo rap track debut at No. 1 since Lauryn Hill accomplished the feat with “Doo Wop (That Thing)” in 1998.
Nicki Minaj became only the seventh woman in history and the only female rapper to earn 20 Top. 10 hits when “Do We Have A Problem?” debuted at No. 2 on the Hot 100.
In October, Nicki Minaj called out the Grammys after “Super Freaky Girl” was moved into the pop song category for consideration. Nonetheless, the song failed to secure a nomination, and while Nicki has remained silent, some of her peers came to her defense.
The Game Responds To Nicki Minaj Grammys Snub
The Game responded to the hashtag “No Grammy For Granny” trending. He called the snub “funny,” before adding that Nicki Minaj is “the reason the female rap game of this era is thriving.”
Maliibu Miitch, who appeared on the “Super Freaky Girl: Queen Mix,” spoke up for Nicki and Summer Walker. She claims they didn’t get the nod because “they don’t act like ya scary ass favs!” She also added, “stop muting black women for accolades we should be able to speak our minds through our music & discussions.”
The Barbz also shared their collective outrage, with many saying Nicki doesn’t need a Grammy to validate her status. Check out some of their reactions below.
However, others claimed Nicki’s attitude caused her to miss out on the Grammy nod, prompting the aforementioned hashtag.