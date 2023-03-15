GloRilla Trolled By NBA Youngboy Fans After Previewing New Lil Durk Collab  

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

GloRilla has a fresh banger on the way with Lil Durk, but NBA YoungBoy fans say she should have linked with the Baton Rouge rapper first.

GloRilla had a breakout year in 2022 with the viral success of her hit song “F.N.F.” followed by a boost from Cardi B, who featured on the “Tomorrow” remix.

Now, the CMG signee has another banger on her hands featuring Lil Durk. GloRilla took to Instagram on Tuesday (Mar. 14) to share a snippet with her followers. She also revealed fans won’t have a long wait for the song, which drops later today (Mar. 15).

“@lildurk dats how you feel 🤔🔥” she captioned the clip of her dancing and singing along to the song. “NEW MUSIC TOMORROW 9am/12pm est !!!!”

While GloRilla only shared a teaser of the fresh banger, the lyrics reveal Lil Durk addresses his love life. He raps about somebody he really cares about, but also mentions his record label trying to pay for fake relationships.

The Chicago drill icon has been vocal about his attempts to woo his ex-fiance, India Royale, following their breakup last year. However, his recent birthday post, expressing love for her, sparked an online war of words between his ex and his nemesis NBA YoungBoy.

The pair exchanged shots on Twitter earlier this week, and now GloRilla is catching heat from YoungBoy fans for working with Lil Durk instead of the Baton Rouge rapper.

Last December, YoungBoy revealed he would like to do a song with GloRilla. “Маn, tеll thаt gіrl, lеt’ѕ dо а ѕоng,” he rapped about Glo on “This Not A Song ‘This For My Supporters.’”

Shortly after the shout-out, GloRilla took to Twitter to show love to NBA YoungBoy.

YB 🔥🔥🔥🔥 — GloRilla 🦍 (@GloTheofficial) December 4, 2022

However, the new collab with Durkio has got supporters of the “Bestie” hitmaker up in arms. They flooded the comments section of her latest post to call out GloRilla for linking with Lil Durk.

“u supposed to been did a song wit yb😒😒😒” read one comment, which has garnered over 1300 likes. Another fan stated, “All the Yb fans unfollowing now😂😂😂😂.”

However, some fans are in favor of the pairing, urging GloRilla to get her money. “That ain’t her beef,” wrote on fan. “She not letting someone else beef stop her from getting a bag.”