The 2020 edition of the Governors Ball Music Festival was canceled due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Governors Ball organizers are now ready to bring back the event with A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Billie Eilish at the top of the bill.

This year’s full lineup was revealed to the public on Wednesday. Besides the headliners, festivalgoers will also get to see other acts such as DaBaby, Future, Freddie Gibbs, EarthGang, Megan Thee Stallion, Aminé, Cordae, 21 Savage, Young Thug, Burna Boy, and more.

As a result of the coronavirus crisis, most of the 2020 festival season was called off. Cities and states across America are now starting to reopen businesses follow a decline in COVID cases and an increase in vaccinations.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently announced May 19 as the date for a “major reopening” with outdoor large stadium capacity going up to 33% on that date. The decision to allow larger gatherings in New York was made in conjunction with neighboring states New Jersey and Connecticut.

“The tide is turning against COVID-19 in New York, and thanks to our increasing vaccination rates, as well as our successful, data-based regional approach, we’re able to take more steps to reopen our economy, help businesses and workers, and keep moving towards returning to normal,” said Governor Cuomo.

Other festivals have also announced they are coming back in the upcoming months. A$AP Rocky, Post Malone, and Travis Scott will close out the three respective nights for Florida’s Rolling Loud Miami 2021 in July.

Plus, Future, 2 Chainz, and Lil Durk were tapped to headline the HARD Summer Music Festival in July and August. Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival will return to Houston in November.

The tenth anniversary of The Governors Ball is scheduled to take place September 24-26 at Citi Field in New York City. Presale tickets are now available via governorsballmusicfestival.com with general admission tickets going on sale May 6 at 12 pm ET.