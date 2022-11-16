Graffiti Artist Talks Creating Takeoff Mural In Atlanta [VIDEO]

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Armondo Monoletti provides a place for fans to pay their respects.

The city of Atlanta continues to mourn the passing of hometown rap star Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball.

Fans of Takeoff also expressed condolences for the Migos member by visiting a new mural on the Beltline in Old Fourth Ward. WSB-TV spoke to the artist who created the wall painting.

“Honestly, it’s something for the city,” Armondo Monoletti told the ABC affiliate. “I knew immediately as soon as it happened that I need to go put something up, so people can come and pay their respects.”

In addition, Monoletti passed out fifty free signed prints of the Takeoff drawing for anyone in the area at the time. He told WSB-TV’s Larry Spruill, “I just wanted something for everybody to have a piece of him.”

Takeoff lost his life after being shot outside the 810 Billiards & Bowling alley in Houston, Texas. The Hip Hop world is still reacting to the 28-year-old entertainer’s unexpected death.

Fellow Migos members Quavo and Offset recently shared heartfelt messages about their deceased musical partner and family member. Offset’s wife, Cardi B, also posted a tribute to her “MotorSport” collaborator.

Several projects featuring Takeoff re-entered the Billboard 200 chart after the rhymer was killed on November 1. Only Built for Infinity Links, the joint project by Takeoff and Quavo, currently sits at #11 on the weekly rankings.

A “Celebration of Life” ceremony for Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball took place at the State Farm Arena on November 11. Celebrities such as Quavo, Offset, Cardi B, Drake, Chlöe Bailey, and Justin Bieber attended the memorial service in Atlanta.