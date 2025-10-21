Gucci Mane Says Friends Exploited Him While He Battled Schizophrenia

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Gucci Mane opened up about living with schizophrenia, detailing how the condition has impacted his life and personal relationships.

Gucci Mane’s wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, revealed that during his mental health episodes, she has to delete his social media apps and manage his impulsive behavior, including giving away expensive jewelry, as they navigate his schizophrenia behind closed doors.

During a sit-down on “The Breakfast Club,” Monday (October 20), Ka’oir detailed her method for preventing public meltdowns and keeping her husband grounded.

“I have a system — I take his apps off his phone,” Ka’oir said. “First thing I do, I delete Instagram. I delete everything. Even if I gotta change his password, I’m changing it because I don’t need the public to know he’s having an episode.”

Gucci Mane has spoken publicly about his mental health journey in his memoir and album Episodes, where he opens up about living with bipolar disorder and paranoid schizophrenia.

Ka’oir said she’s learned to identify subtle changes in behavior that signal an oncoming episode — including silence, isolation, insomnia and unusual texting patterns.

“Now, before the episodes come, I catch it,” she said. “That’s why he hasn’t had another one. How you catch that is he doesn’t speak to you, he wants to be left alone, he don’t eat, he does not sleep. Text messages there’s a period after each word.”

Gucci Mane admitted that during his episodes, he would impulsively give away high-end jewelry to people in his circle.

“I gave away jewelry. Jewelry costs so much, I would give my friends jewelry,” he said. “They knew I wasn’t well, but they’d take it. They know something going on with me, but they’d take it.”

Behind every great man is a good woman! @KeyshiaKaoir opens up about how she’s helped manage @laflare10171017 schizophrenic and bipolar episodes.Tap into the full interview on YouTube! pic.twitter.com/pDm2Zna8Hz — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) October 20, 2025

After his release from prison in 2016, following a two-year sentence on federal gun charges, Gucci Mane said he distanced himself from those who “took advantage” of his condition.

A pioneer of Atlanta’s trap scene, Gucci Mane has been a fixture in Hip-Hop for over 20 years, influencing artists like Future, Migos and Young Thug.

His post-incarceration comeback included a physical transformation, a string of successful albums and a high-profile wedding to Ka’oir in 2017.

The couple now shares two children and continues to speak openly about mental health, drawing praise from advocates for reducing stigma around schizophrenia.