Gucci Mane Talks Losing Friends & Peers Inspiring ‘Breath Of Fresh Air’ Project

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

“I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing.”

A number of rappers passed away from various causes in recent years. Gucci Mane will apparently reflect on some of those tragic losses in his upcoming album.

At the moment, listeners can expect Gucci Mane’s Breath Of Fresh Air to arrive on October 13. The Atlanta-based rhymer dropped a single titled “Bluffin” featuring fellow Atlanta native Lil Baby today (June 16).

Gucci Mane also spoke to Zane Lowe for Apple Music 1’s New Music Daily Radio about his latest track. Plus, the interview included the rap star explaining how losing Hip Hop representatives inspired Breath Of Fresh Air.

“Not only have the loss of some of my close friends and peers been a hundred percent inspiration to just keep putting out music and staying engaged because I know that’s what they really would want me to do,” Gucci Mane told Zane Lowe. “But at the same time, it’s like I want to make sure I have Dolph on the album.”

He added, “It’s just like I want Takeoff on my album. I want Scarr on my album. I want Pooh on my album. Even though they’re not physically here right now, I want to let them know, ‘Hey, I’m thinking about you if nobody else ain’t thinking about you in my own way because that’s what I’m going through’.”

A gunman killed Adolph “Young Dolph” Thornton Jr. in 2021. Gun violence also took the life of Kirsnick “Takeoff” Ball in 2022. Gucci Mane’s signed artist, Alexander “Big Scarr” Woods, reportedly died from an accidental drug overdose in 2022. Shandler “Wavy Navy Pooh” Beaubien also passed last year after an ambush shooting.

“Ever since I guess November of when Dolph passed away and my artist Scarr passing away and Takeoff passing away and [Pooh Shiesty] locked up and [Foogiano] locked up, that’s why I kind of named my album A Breath of Fresh Air,” said Gucci Mane.

Keyshia Ka’oir’s 43-year-old husband continued, “I’m just not in the mood to hear a whole bunch of drilling and killing and this and that. Not saying that I haven’t did that before, but just right now, just let me just kind of lead by example and show people that it is more to rap about than my opps and all that.”