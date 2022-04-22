Pooh Shiesty Delivers A Message After Receiving 63-Month Prison Sentence

Read what the “Back in Blood” hitmaker has to say to his fans.

Lontrell Donell Williams Jr. (aka Pooh Shiesty) will spend the next several years behind bars. On April 20, 2022, United States District Judge Kevin Michael Moore sentenced Williams to 5 years and 3 months in federal prison.

Earlier this year, Pooh Shiesty pled guilty to conspiring to possess firearms in furtherance of crimes of violence and drug trafficking. The Memphis, Tennesse native admitted to being involved in illegal activities that took place in 2020 and 2021.

Following his sentencing, Pooh Shiesty shared his thoughts with fans. The 22-year-old Hip Hop artist’s official Instagram account posted an email from the Shiesty Season mixtape creator.

Pooh Shiesty’s message, dated April 21, reads:

THE BIGGEST… I JUST WANNA THANK ALL MY LOVE ONES, SUPPORTERS, AND FANS FOR HOLDING ME DOWN DURING THESE HARD TIMES. I WISH I COULD BE COMING HOME TO YALL TODAY BUT THIS COULDVE BEEN WAYYYY WORSE, I WILL BE BACK SOONER THAN YALL THINK! BUT [IN THE] MEANTIME, NEW MUSIC DROPPING NEXT WEEK, BLRRRD!!!” @poohshiesty Instagam

According to Pooh Shiesty’s verified Instagram page, federal officials have placed the Atlantic recording artist in the Federal Detention Center in Miami. The FBI’s Miami office, along with other federal law enforcement agencies as well as state and local agencies, investigated the conspiracy case.

Pooh Shiesty scored a huge hit with his 2020 track “Back in Blood” featuring Chicago-bred rapper Lil Durk. The song peaked at #13 on Billboard‘s weekly Hot 100 chart and earned 3x-Platinum certification from the Recording Industry Association of America.

Following the success of the “Back In Blood” single, Pooh Shiesty dropped his debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, in February 2021. That project debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart with 62,000 first-week units. Additionally, Spotify’s RapCaviar playlist named Shiesty as Hip Hop’s Rookie of the Year for 2021.