Young Dolph Suspect Released On Bond; Awaits Sentencing After Plea Deal

Jermarcus Johnson will be sentenced in August after pleading guilty to accessory after the fact in the Young Dolph murder case.

Jermarcus Johnson, one of the men charged in connection to Young Dolph’s death, secured his release from jail.

According to WREG, Jermarcus Johnson posted bond after accepting a plea deal on June 9. He pleaded guilty to three counts of accessory after the fact.

Jermarcus Johnson awaits sentencing for accessory charges. He faces six to 12 years in prison. A judge is scheduled to sentence him in August.

Prosecutors said Jermarcus Johnson was not involved in the shooting that claimed Young Dolph’s life. He was arrested for helping his half-brother Justin Johnson, one of the alleged gunmen, evade authorities.

Jermarcus Johnson took his half-brother’s car and phone to trick probation officers roughly a week after the fatal shooting. The move allowed Justin Johnson to flee Memphis, but the alleged shooter was caught months later in Brazil, Indiana.

Prosecutors dropped a conspiracy charge against Jermarcus Johnson. They determined he had no prior knowledge of the plot to murder Young Dolph.

Young Dolph was shot and killed in Memphis in 2021. Justin Johnson, Cornelius Smith and Hernandez Govan were indicted on multiple charges, including first-degree, for their alleged roles in Young Dolph’s death.

Authorities identified Justin Johnson and Smith as the gunmen. Prosecutors claimed Govan recruited the two men to kill Young Dolph.