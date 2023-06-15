Internet Explodes After Reports Of Murder Of Man Wanted For Questioning In Young Dolph Slaying

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

A man who went by the name CEO Teezy and was wanted for questioning in the murder of Young Dolph was reportedly gunned down today. Read more.

CEO Teezy, who was named a “person of interest” in the 2021 murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph, was believed to be shot and killed on Tuesday (June 13) in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis.

The Memphis Police Department responded to a “man down” call at Spottswood Avenue near Buntyn Street at approximately 12:56 p.m. local time the following day.

On arrival, officers found a man who was dead from gunshot wounds at the scene. So far, the man’s identity has yet to be revealed, and it’s yet to be confirmed if CEO Teezy was indeed the victim of the gunplay.

CEO Teezy and another man, Devin Burns, were named as “Persons of Interest” in the Young Dolph murder case by the Memphis Police Department.

Burns was collared in February 2022 on an unrelated charged and was charged with four counts of aggravated assault and one count of property theft in the amount of $10,000-$60,000. His bond was set at $100,000.

Teezy was still sought for questioning regarding the case, and the nature of their involvement remains unconfirmed by the police​.

There’s no suspect information regarding the shooting, and the investigation is ongoing. However, the internet exploded, and Young Dolph started trending as reports suggested CEO Teezy was the victim.

Aye, Memphis play no games bout Dolph #AtAll … they been steppin like greeks — Flu Hefner (@CHP_Slic) June 14, 2023

• I know one thing

the ain’t playing about Dolph lol — PushFromElmwood (@PushFromElmwood) June 14, 2023

Young Dolph was tragically gunned down outside Makeda’s Homemade Cookies in the Orange Mound neighborhood of Memphis on November 17, 2021.

Justin “Straight Drop” Johnson, a Memphis-area rapper, was identified as one of the gunmen in the surveillance footage of Young Dolph’s murder. Johnson was known to have associations with CEO Teezy, as both were seen in several music videos together​​.

The murder case of Young Dolph has seen various developments, with Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith indicted as the gunmen, while Hernandez Govan allegedly ordered the hit on Young Dolph​​.

A fourth suspect, Jermarcus Johnson, pleaded guilty to three accessory charges.

Damn big ass operation for dolph s### wicked — _ (@offthebl) June 14, 2023

If my friends not sliding for me like young dolph n##### ion want it , cuz they just dropped that N#### name yesterday and he off the map today 😭 — Sophi (@hotmomsandads) June 14, 2023

Dem n##### ACTIVE for Dolph boy…🐬 — #RidderSZN (@DaveAndretti) June 14, 2023

"Rest in peace Virgil… rest in peace dolph… come a dollar short, rest in peace your moms" 😭 — The President🫶🏾 (@1cashgordon) June 14, 2023

The city ain’t playing about dolph — Jay M (@jmcmahon__) June 14, 2023