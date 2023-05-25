Takeoff Murder Case: Rapper’s Alleged Killer Indicted By Grand Jury

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested for Takeoff’s murder in 2022 but was released on $1 million bond in January 2023.

A grand jury indicted Patrick Xavier Clark, the man accused of killing Takeoff, for murder on Thursday (May 25).

Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Authorities arrested Clark and charged him with murder in December 2022.

Clark spent roughly a month in jail before he was released on a $1 million bond in January. He was placed on house arrest and ordered to wear a GPS monitoring device.

Police said Takeoff was an innocent bystander when gunfire erupted at a private party in Houston. Multiple people fired shots after his uncle Quavo got involved in an argument over a dice game.

Clark allegedly shot Takeoff during the confrontation. Two other people were injured but survived the shooting.

Fellow Migos member Offset struggled to cope with Takeoff’s death. Offset revealed his emotional distress in a recently published interview with Variety.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s### right now,” Offset said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s### is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s### hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s### feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Clark is scheduled to be arraigned on August 23. He maintains his innocence in the Takeoff murder case.