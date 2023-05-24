Migos Fact Check: Fans Surprised To Learn Offset Isn’t Quavo’s Cousin

Migos fans learned the truth about the group’s family dynamics on Wednesday (May 24).
A Variety story revealed Offset wasn’t related to Quavo and the late Takeoff. The article confirmed Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle but debunked the assumption that Offset was their cousin.
“Although Offset is often referred to as Quavo’s cousin, they are actually not biologically related,” the story noted.
Many fans shared their stunned reactions on social media. Some refused to believe Offset wasn’t related to his fellow Migos members.
Variety’s Offset story covered his struggle to cope with Takeoff’s death. Offset admitted it’s difficult for him to even talk about his longtime Migos collaborator.
“It’s hard for me to talk about s### right now,” Offset said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s### is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s### hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s### feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”
Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022. The Migos rapper was 28.