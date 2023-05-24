Migos Fact Check: Fans Surprised To Learn Offset Isn’t Quavo’s Cousin

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

A Variety cover story revealed Offset wasn’t related to Quavo, baffling Migos fans who thought the two were cousins.

Migos fans learned the truth about the group’s family dynamics on Wednesday (May 24).

A Variety story revealed Offset wasn’t related to Quavo and the late Takeoff. The article confirmed Quavo was Takeoff’s uncle but debunked the assumption that Offset was their cousin.

“Although Offset is often referred to as Quavo’s cousin, they are actually not biologically related,” the story noted.

Many fans shared their stunned reactions on social media. Some refused to believe Offset wasn’t related to his fellow Migos members.

Variety’s Offset story covered his struggle to cope with Takeoff’s death. Offset admitted it’s difficult for him to even talk about his longtime Migos collaborator.

“It’s hard for me to talk about s### right now,” Offset said. “I’ve never talked about this stuff. Seriously. Talking about Take is hard, man. Talking about all this s### is hard. That’s why I don’t, to be honest. That s### hurts. Like, it’s gonna put me in a mood, and I don’t want to get in that mood. Some things I don’t never tell nobody. He’s not here. That s### feels fake, bro. I get through my day thinking it’s fake. And I don’t say nothing to nobody about it.”

Takeoff was shot and killed in November 2022. The Migos rapper was 28.

So all this time Offset, Quavo, & Takeoff wasn’t cousins? K 😭 — LN. (@youNITTAchill) May 24, 2023

nah I refuse to believe Takeoff and Offset weren't cousins 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UPOKy5xK4Y — ` zeeko (@zeekodatjit) May 24, 2023

So Offset Isn't Takeoff's Real Cousin pic.twitter.com/OC75OkBjyC — SCHLMN3Y (@schlmney) May 24, 2023

No, I really been explaining to ppl how Takeoff is Quavo's nephew & Offset is they cousin for YEARS. So to find out Offset not related to them at all really irritated my whole entire life. — ً (@NoTixNoSkates) May 24, 2023

Offset could’ve kept that information to himself. Y’all n##### is cousins lol — Jacob (@fillmoorejake) May 24, 2023

Fetty Wap in prison, Offset said he ain’t even family with Quavo and Takeoff, Ron DeSantis is running for President, Tina Turner passed away, Lebron got swept, GTA 6 still ain’t out, nobody can afford a house, rent due again next week, it’s already summer. pic.twitter.com/Q8SvJATnSC — The Picasio Thompson Experience™️ (@IAmPicasio) May 24, 2023