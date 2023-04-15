Offset Debuts New Takeoff Tattoo On Instagram

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Rapper says he will love his cousin forever.

As Migos’ founding member, Offset continues to mourn the death of his first cousin, he finds yet another way to pay tribute to the fallen soldier.

Offset took to social media to show his new full-back tattoo.

He posted pictures of the body ink on Instagram, “Love you 4L & after 🚀🤍🕊️.”

Celebrities such as LL Cool J, Jim Jones, and others jumped in the comments to salute the honor.

Just days ago, Offset said he would not be able to release new music after Takeoff’s death.

AllHipHop.com reported, on Saturday (April 1), Offset tweeted, “Never thought life be this f##### up. LLTake. I can’t drop music also.”

Adding, “Black ppl holding black ppl back.” One can only assume he’s talking about Quality Control Music. In August 2022, Offset sued QC for allegedly claiming ownership of his recent solo releases

Per Variety, based on a settlement agreement from January 2021, “Offset and Quality Control terminated the Production Agreement with respect to Offset’s solo recording services, and Offset became the sole owner of all rights, title and interest in and to his services as a solo recording artist, entertainer and songwriter.”

A spokesperson for Quality Control replied, “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from realty. Offset remains a part of QC.”