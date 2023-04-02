Offset Claims He’s Being Blocked From Releasing Music While Continuing To Mourn Takeoff

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Offset is clearly struggling with the sudden loss of Migos member Takeoff, who was fatally shot last November. On Saturday (April 1), Offset—also Takeoff’s cousin—shared a tweet that read: “Never thought life be this f##### up. LLTake [rocket emoji]. I can’t drop music also.”

He added, “Black ppl holding black ppl back.” One can only assume he’s talking about Quality Control Music. In August 2022, Offset sued QC for allegedly claiming ownership of his recent solo releases despite Offset buying back the rights in a 2021 deal, for which he “paid handsomely.”

Never thought life be this f##### up #LLTake🚀

I can’t drop music also — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) April 1, 2023

Per Variety, based on a settlement agreement from January 2021, “Offset and Quality Control terminated the Production Agreement with respect to Offset’s solo recording services, and Offset became the sole owner of all rights, title and interest in and to his services as a solo recording artist, entertainer and songwriter.”

A rep for Quality Control replied with the following graphic, which read: “Not only are the accusations in this lawsuit false, they are totally detached from realty. Offset remains a part of QC.”

As for Offset’s reaction to Takeoff’s death, Cardi B explained what happened the night he found out during an appearance on the Jason Lee Show in January.

“Offset picked up the phone, and he’s just like ‘No!’ screaming,” she said, adding he kept screaming “No!” repeatedly. When Cardi asked Offset what was going on, he replied, “Takeoff is dead,” at which point she “smacked him.” Offset continued screaming and eventually vomited.

“I was just like ‘Don’t say that,'” she said. “He’s just like screaming. Throwing things. Throwing up, Running all over […] I was just crying so much. It was terrible.” Takeoff was just 26.