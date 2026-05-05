Jeezy Talks Second Las Vegas Residency Opening After Tickets Sell Out Fast

Jeezy’s Las Vegas residency opened to packed houses with surprise appearances from YG and 2 Chainz, forcing organizers to add 11 extra dates.

Jeezy brought the desert to a standstill this past weekend when his Las Vegas residency “Legend of the Snowman” kicked off with back-to-back sold-out nights at PH Live inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The May 1 and 2 shows proved that demand for the Grammy-nominated artist’s return to Sin City wasn’t just hype; it was real, and the production delivered on every level.

What made the opening nights special wasn’t just Jeezy’s catalog hitting different in a Vegas setting. The surprise guest appearances elevated the entire experience, making it feel genuinely unpredictable.

YG rolled through to perform “My N*gga” alongside Jeezy, while 2 Chainz showed up for a rendition of “Super Freak” that had the crowd moving.

The Color of Noize Orchestra, conducted by Derrick Hodge and musically directed by Adam Blackstone, provided the orchestral backbone that transformed the show into something way bigger than a typical Hip-Hop performance.

“This wasn’t an opening weekend, this was a welcome home party. Las Vegas, we home. The love was real, the energy was all the way up, and the city showed us exactly why we belong here,” Jeezy told AllHipHop. “It’s extremely satisfying to see this vision come to life the way I always knew it could. I appreciate everybody that came out and rocked with us, and big salute to my brothers YG and 2 Chainz for pulling up and showing love. And to all the artists getting ready to come through, just know, we getting started. It’s only going up from here.”

The venue was packed with celebrities who came to witness what’s already being called one of the hottest tickets in Las Vegas right now.

Marshawn Lynch, DeMarcus Cousins, John Wall, Rocsi Diaz, Tabitha Brown, and Kev On Stage were all in attendance, and after their performances, both YG and 2 Chainz posted up in VIP with DJ Drama and DJ Ace to catch the rest of the show.

Jeezy’s fashion game was sharp, too.

He stepped out in striking black Amiri tuxedos on night one, then switched it up on night two with an embellished look covered in rhinestone detailing that caught the light with every movement.

The demand for “Legend of the Snowman” has been so intense that organizers have added 11 extra dates beyond the original 10 announced.

This is Jeezy’s second residency at PH Live, following a sold-out run in late 2025 that proved the market was hungry for more.

The residency runs through August 22, 2026, with dates scheduled throughout the summer.