Gunna Isn’t A “Rat”—He “Folded Under Pressure” In Young Thug Case YSL Co-Founder Says

Gunna and Young Thug were arrested in May 2022, two of the 28 people associated with YSL Records who were charged in a 56-count RICO Act indictment filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

In December 2022, Gunna pleaded guilty to a single charge of racketeering and was sentenced to five years in prison, with one year commuted to time served and the rest of the sentence suspended subject to probation conditions, including 500 hours of community service. He was released from jail the same day.

Young Thug, however, remains in prison, which led many to label Gunna a “snitch.” But according to YSL co-founder Fremondo Crenshaw, he simply caved. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday (August 4), Crenshaw—also known as YSL Mondo—provided his perspective and expressed regret over calling Gunna “a rat.”

“I’m man enough to say I should’ve never spoke about the Gunna situation cause technically he didn’t rat he just kinda folded under pressure & should’ve just stayed down with his mans til everything was over.

“All the originals know he ain’t did nothing, wasn’t even around from the beginning so he wasn’t gone do no real time regardless I feel bad cause now a n#### who literally is a real live rat is running round the city getting glorified & smiling like he didn’t just send multiple n##### to jail.”

He continued, “I was so mad and hurt at the same time that my brother going through this s### after he turned a lot of n##### up who should’ never been allowed in our circle. He can’t speak up so I felt I’m the only one who can & should be speaking up.

“That’s the only reason I started talking about Gunna but I’m a real n#### in real life. Ain’t no mystery in my history. I’m not afraid to say when I was wrong & saying Gunna is a rat was dead ass wrong but I can’t take nothing back. I just got to stand on whaat I said & take whatever comes with it.”

Young Thug’s RICO trial experienced another hiccup last week, when defense attorneys learned of a second secret meeting between Judge Ural Glanville and the prosecution. The case’s former judge and prosecutors disparaged attorney Jonathan Melnick, who represented key witness Kenneth Copeland, in the meeting.

The defense received a transcript of the June meeting. Douglas Weinstein, the lawyer of Young Thug’s co-defendant Yak Gotti, sought a mistrial on Wednesday (July 31).

“It is not a fair trial when in an ex parte meeting Glanville, Love, and Hylton assassinate the character of attorney Melnick and attack his integrity, alleging that he is not acting in the best interest of his client, Copeland,” Weinstein argued.

He added, “Every time a piece of pasted-up wallpaper is removed, more rot is found hidden underneath. No herculean effort by the present court can fix the due process violations of the last judge. This house must be torn down. A mistrial should be declared and retrial barred due to prosecutorial and judicial misconduct.”

Judge Glanville was ousted from the trial over another secret meeting with prosecutors. One of Young Thug’s lawyers, Brian Steel, challenged the judge about the first known meeting in June. The courtroom fireworks completely derailed the trial until Judge Glanville’s recusal last month.

Defense attorneys claimed Judge Glanville presumed the guilt of all the defendants in the case. The revelation of a second secret meeting heightened their demands for a mistrial. Judge Paige Reese Whitaker, who took over Young Thug’s trial, understood their concerns.

“The transcript will reflect what was actually said in there,” she said. “And there are some allegations that if I were an attorney and they were levied against me … I would be a little hot under the collar as well.”

Judge Whitaker has yet to rule on Yak Gotti’s motion for mistrial but dismissed a motion to dismiss Young Thug’s entire case on August 1 and his request for bond just days earlier.