BREAKING: Walmart Cancels Gunna’s “Great Giveaway” Christmas Event

Gunna was supposed to host an event and giveaway $100,000 worth of giftcards, but Walmart has decided to cancel the event. Read more!

The City of South Fulton’s police department has canceled the 5th Annual “Great Giveaway” event hosted by Atlanta rapper Gunna.

The event, which was scheduled to take place tomorrow (December 18th) at a South Fulton Walmart, was organized in partnership with Goodr and aimed to distribute $100 gift cards to 1,000 pre-registered families in College Park.

The “Great Giveaway” is one of several community endeavors that Gunna and Goodr have worked on jointly, including pop-up grocery markets, coat giveaways, and back-to-school events.

According to 11Alive, the police department stated that Walmart had canceled the event and any inquiries should be directed to the retailer.

This news comes just days after Gunna entered an Alford plea for conspiracy to violate the RICO Act, along with several other YSL members.

Gunna was released from jail on December 14th, as were YSL members Slimelife Shawty and Lil Duke, who also accepted plea deals and were released and credited with time served.

YSL co-founder Walter Murphy also accepted a plea deal in the RICO case after pleading guilty to racketeering and being sentenced to 10 years, with one year commuted to time served and nine years of probation.

Meanwhile, Young Thug remains locked up and is slated to face trial in January. While he was not granted bond or freedom, Young Thug scored a significant win during his court hearing on Thursday (December 16th).

A judge ruled that a search of Young Thug’s home in 2015 was unconstitutional and dismissed the charges stemming from the raid.

AllHipHop broke the news: Young Thug’s lawyer claimed that the cell phones seized during the search were suppressed by a written order in April 2017 and should have been returned to the rapper, but were not.

Judge Glanville agreed with Young Thug, making the evidence obtained from the phones inadmissible for prosecutors to use.