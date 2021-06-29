H.E.R. Announces Lights On Festival Lineup With Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller & More

R&B songstress H.E.R. will present the second Lights On Festival in Concord, California. This year’s event is scheduled for two days at the Concord Pavilion.

H.E.R. announced the return of the Lights On Festival at the 2021 BET Awards. The singer/songwriter won Best Female R&B/Pop Artist at the ceremony.

Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, Arin Ray, Blxst, Lucky Daye, Masego, Tone Stith, and more acts were tapped for the 2021 Lights On Festival.

H.E.R. will headline her own showcase. A special H.E.R. & Friends set is also planned for the night. The Lights On Festival will take place on September 18 and September 19.

Tickets for the 2021 Lights On Festival are available at livenation.com. Partial proceeds from the ticket sales will go towards the Grammy Museum and MusiCares.

H.E.R.’s first Lights On Festival was held in 2019. The Grammy and Oscar winner provided a VR stream of her performance in Oculus Venues.

Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, Lucky Daye, and other artists were part of the 2019 lineup. H.E.R. said, “Concord Pavilion is the ultimate venue. It is the perfect place to bring people from all over the Bay.”