Hazel-E Says She Saved Blueface From Going Back To Jail As Relationship Implodes After A Week

Hazel E claimed she helped Blueface dodge jail time just days before their relationship imploded in a messy breakup streamed across social media.

Blueface ended his whirlwind fling with Hazel E just days after she claimed she kept him from landing back behind bars during a probation scare in Los Angeles.

The 27-year-old rapper, fresh off a November 1 prison release tied to a 2021 Las Vegas assault case, took to social media to publicly sever ties with the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood alum.

“I’m officially letting Hazel go from the roster. Hazel-E, you are too old to be acting this young. We’re done,” he said in a video. “I’d rather be with a young b*tch.”

Hazel E, 43, didn’t hold back in her response, unleashing a profanity-laced rant that accused Blueface of blatant disrespect and reminded him of her role in preventing his recent legal troubles from escalating.

“You over here being disrespectful as f***, kissing f****** trailer park trash all in the lips, taking it easy, sucking crab legs together,” she said in the clip. “I’m too old? You’re a convicted felon. Let’s start there.”

She went on to claim she intervened when probation officers nearly took him back into custody.

“Last week when the probation came and, you know, they were gonna take you to jail again for all the stuff you weren’t supposed to have… I made sure your ass didn’t go back to jail. Just last Monday. Don’t play with me.”

Their brief romance began shortly after Blueface’s release, with the pair spotted kissing during a November 12 date night. The footage, which Hazel E posted to her Instagram Story, ignited speculation across Hip-Hop blogs and social media. But the relationship unraveled just as quickly as it began.

The breakup also comes amid ongoing drama with Blueface’s exes, including Chrisean Rock and Jaidyn Alexis. Rock previously accused him of assault during an Instagram Live, while Blueface claimed both women abandoned him during his incarceration.

He did, however, credit Rock for “look[ing] out for [him] more than Jaidyn,” in a November 6 post on X.

Hazel E, who rose to fame through reality television, suggested that her decision to get involved with the controversial rapper was a misstep.

“You didn’t get to smash. Things didn’t go that way. Whatever. Do you. Move on,” she said.

Their split, which played out across social media feeds, added another chapter to Blueface’s already chaotic personal life.