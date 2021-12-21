Hit-Boy Talks Jay-Z Missing Out On Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” Beat

Chauncey Alexander Hollis Jr. (professionally known as Hit-Boy) is one of the most acclaimed Hip Hop producers of the last two decades. He has worked with Jay-Z, Kanye West, Beyoncé, Nas, Lil Wayne, Drake, Travis Scott, and many other high-profile recording artists.

Kanye West and Jay-Z’s “N##### in Paris” as well as Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko Mode” are two of Hit-Boy’s biggest production hits. Both songs are multi-Platinum records that are widely considered rap classics.

Hit-Boy was the latest guest on the Off the Record with DJ Akademiks podcast. The California native discussed having to hold the “Sicko Mode” beat for around two years before it made it onto Travis Scott’s 2018 album Astroworld. Apparently, Jay-Z could have had that track instead of Scott at one point.

“You know what’s funny? I played it for Hov,” Hit-Boy told DJ Akademiks. “When it dropped, [Jay-Z] was like, ‘Yo, I had this f###### “Sicko Mode” beat.’ I’m like, ‘Yep.’ [laughs].”

Hit-Boy added, “I don’t really promise beats. When I get paid, that’s who got the beat. You’re not going to Saks Fifth, you’re not going to Nieman Marcus, and being like, ‘Cool, I’m about to get a few outfits. I’m finna wear these s#### out, then I’m gonna think about paying you later.’ Like nah, n####. You gotta pay for this s### and then it’s yours.”

“Sicko Mode” became Travis Scott’s first #1 single on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart. As of press time, the song is certified Diamond (10x-Platinum) by the Recording Industry Association of America. It was also nominated for two Grammy Awards (Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song).

Jay-Z may have missed out on having the “Sicko Mode” beat in his catalog, but the billionaire Hip Hop legend did find huge success with the Hit-Boy-produced “N##### in Paris.” The Watch the Throne track is certified 8x-Platinum and the winner of two Grammys (Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song).

Hit-Boy also found critical success as the production mind behind Nas’s Grammy-winning King’s Disease album and Big Sean’s well-received Detroit 2 album. Plus, the 34-year-old producer/rapper won one of his three Grammys for Nipsey Hussle’s “Racks in the Middle” featuring Roddy Ricch (Best Rap Performance).

In addition, Hit-Boy dropped the full-length collaborative projects Courtesy of Half-A-Mil with Dom Kennedy, Family Not a Group with SOB X RBE, and What You Expect with Big Sean. Hit-Boy recently won his second consecutive Producer Of The Year trophy at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards.