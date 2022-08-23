Hitman Holla Teases ‘Bags & Bodies’ Battle Rap Reality Show Contestants 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Bag & Bodies begins filming next month, and Hitman Holla is in the process of finalizing his favorites for the competition.

Hitman Holla is a step closer to finalizing the contestants on his upcoming battle rap reality TV series, Bags & Bodies.

The Wild N’ Out star and legendary battle rapper announced his plans for the TV show last month, shaking up the culture. He’s now held auditions and has even confirmed one of the rappers vying to win the prize money.

Hitman Holla held auditions last week in Houston, Los Angeles, St Louis, and New York City and is working on choosing the ideal candidates for the show. Let’s Talk Battle Rap’s Francel Brito joined Hitman at the New York selection process, alongside John John Da Don & Charlie Clips.

He confirmed filming for Bags & Bodies begins on October 1 and will be available on Hulu, Roku, Apple TV, and Samsung once the rapper finalizes the TV deal. Hitman has decided to split the $100k total prize money to ensure all the contestants walk away with something, not just the eventual winner. The victor will receive $50K, with the remainder going towards cash prizes throughout the season.

Hitman Holla took to Twitter to confirm the next steps in the selection process. Eight competitors will have to battle it out to earn a place in the Bags & Bodies house. They will face off in a two-day event beginning September 29 in Atlanta.

Once I pick the best 16 from the auditions, on Sept 1st I’m picking names out a hat by the 2’s live on IG live for the match ups.. 4 battles each day (might add one more battle for 2 guys I had in mind) Sept 29th & 30th in Atlanta! ITS ON! #BagsAndBodies !! — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) August 21, 2022

He also asked his followers for suggestions on which two women they would like to see battle for a spot. “$100,000 on the line,” Hitman Holla penned, “I need a killa that’s gone compete wit the men also! Who ???”

If y’all had to choose ..



which two females would y’all wanna see battle each other on the Bag$ and Bodies Card Sept 29th/30th to earn that last spot as a female in the house ??



$100,000 on the line I need a killa that’s gone compete wit the men also!



Who ??? — #BallGame✌ (@HitmanHolla) August 22, 2022

Hitman Holla Confirms One Bags & Bodies Contestant

A further eight contestants will be handpicked by Hitman Holla to be fast-tracked into the show. Hitman revealed that one of the lucky competitors is Pontiac, Michigan battle rapper Mackk Myron. Additionally, he hinted that St. Louis battler KD and Chicagoan female battler Aeon also made the cut.

Hitman Holla Says Mackk Myron had a spot in the mansion on bags and bodies 👀🔥🔥 #LTBRNEWS pic.twitter.com/0TzjWiuAoj — Let’s Talk Battle Rap (@LTBRpodcast) August 19, 2022

Meanwhile, Hitman acknowledged the constraints of bringing authentic battle rap to reality TV, given that professional battlers get weeks to prepare. In contrast, the Bag & Bodies hopefuls will have just days to craft three rounds of material for their opponents. He explained how he’s adjusted the process to ensure viewers get to see real battles do down on the show. Check out the clip of Hitman Holla in the Twitter Spaces, as captured by battle rap media outlet OTFMZ.