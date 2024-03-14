Hotties Alert: Prepare Your Outfits for Megan Thee Stallion’s Summer Tour

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Megan Thee Stallion’s tour announcement has ignited a wave of enthusiasm among fans ready for a memorable summer.

Megan Thee Stallion has announced for fans eagerly awaiting her summer plans. She disclosed the first details of her upcoming “Hot Girl Summer Tour.”

The announcement was made through her social media platforms, where she has consistently engaged a loyal fan base dubbed the “Hotties.”

In an Instagram post filled with palpable excitement, Megan Thee Stallion urged her followers to start prepping their outfits for the tour, emphasizing that the experience was intended to be an unforgettable celebration.

“HOTTIESSS GET READY TO COME HAVE SOME FUN WITH ME AT THEE HOT GIRL SUMMER TOUR Get your outfits ready nowww,” the Grammy-winning artist penned. She hinted at the cities the tour would touch, promising to unveil official tour dates and venues by March 20.

Scheduled to begin in May, the “Hot Girl Summer Tour” will first sweep through North America, with Megan performing in major cities such as Chicago, New York City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Phoenix.

Following this leg, Megan is set to captivate her European fans with performances in several yet-to-be-disclosed locations.

This tour announcement follows Megan’s first solo No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart with her release “Hiss” just last February, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Additionally, the rapper shared news of her recent signing with Warner Music Group, expressing her ambitions to build an empire and expand her entrepreneurial endeavors.

“This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter of my life and career,” she stated, underscoring her commitment to making history with her new partners at Warner.