Ice Cube Reacts To Fake Report About ‘Friday’ Movie Starring Vince Staples

Did the N.W.A. emcee get fooled by a troll?

Even celebrities can fall for misinformation online. It appears that may be what happened to Friday star O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson on March 21. The rapper/actor/entrepreneur apparently reacted to a bogus story from a known troll account on Twitter.

Ice Cube played Craig Jones in all three Friday motion pictures. The N.W.A. member/Rock & Roll Hall of Famer also wrote and produced 1995’s Friday, 2000’s Next Friday, and 2002’s Friday After Next.

Yesterday, @OhThatMarco falsely tweeted, “A Friday prequel is in the works for HBO Max. Comedian Druski and rapper Vince Staples are attached [to] the lead roles.”

While that fabricated tweet about another Friday movie did not include a link to a reputable source, Ice Cube still quote-tweeted the post and shared it with his 5.7 million Twitter followers. The 52-year-old “Check Yo Self” hitmaker wrote in response, “This is blasphemy.”

This is not the first time the @OhThatMarco account got a member of the Jackson family to react to one of his troll posts on Twitter. Ice Cube’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr. [Straight Outta Compton, Swagger], quote-tweeted the same user in January.

“This like the 10th time lmao. This app is hilarious,” tweeted the person behind the @OhThatMarco page after another Twitter user pointed out that the fake Friday report went viral.

@OhThatMarco later added, “I gotta chill [before] Warner Bros make a Friday movie fa real.” Internet content creator Druski also provided feedback on the matter by simply tweeting, “🧢.” The Georgia native’s emoji signified the Friday rumor was “cap” which is slang for false.

The Friday movie franchise became newsworthy again in late 2021. Friday cast member Faizon Love and Next Friday cast member Michael Blackson came out to defend Ice Cube against backlash over the low pay rate for actors in the New Line Cinema-distributed films.

