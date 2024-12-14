Ice Cube’s Has PSA For Andrew Schulz Over Son’s Reaction To Kendrick Lamar Jokes 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Ice Cube delivered a message to Andrew Schulz after the comic traded words with the rapper’s son, O’Shea Jackson Jr.

Ice Cube is addressing his son, O’Shea Jackson Jr., trading words with Andrew Schulz following the comic’s wild remarks about Kendrick Lamar.

The iconic rapper’s son checked Schulz for his reaction to K. Dot calling out white comedians on GNX for making jokes about Black women. Ice Cube was asked about his thoughts on how O’Shea Jr. dealt with the exchange during a recent TMZ interview.

“He can handle that all day, any day,” Cube replied. “That’s light work.”

Ice Cube also shared a message to Andrew Schulz, telling him to “Come with some better jokes, homie.”

Schulz went viral following his unhinged reaction to K. Dot’s “Wacced Out Murals” line about not letting “no white comedian talk about no Black woman.”

“He’s talking a lot of s###, but if it came down to it, I could put him on my lap, feed him a bottle, and make love to him if I wanted to,” Schulz said, sparking a social media frenzy.

“Weird ass n####,” Ice Cube’s son replied to a clip of Schulz. He followed up with a second tweet, adding, “Man how people change on some weird s###. I was a fan.”

O’Shea Jr. doubled down after Schulz fired back, referencing Ice Cube’s “No Vaseline.”

“A metaphor about getting f##### business wise by your manager Is not the same homie,” he replied. “He ain’t call you a b####. He ain’t say f### you. Didn’t even say your name. And your response was buck breaking. S### was just crazy.”

Schulz later defended his remarks, denying he was a racist and claimed Lamar fans had sent him death threats.