Ice Spice, Central Cee, Luh Tyler & More Earn RapCaviar Rookie Of The Year Nominations

Metro Boomin is among the MVP nominees.

Earlier this week, Spotify presented its annual list of All-RapCaviar teams. The streaming giant has now announced the nominees for its 2023 RapCaviar MVP and Rookie Of The Year awards.

Metro Boomin, Drake, 21 Savage, Lil Uzi Vert, and Lil Baby picked up nods for Hip Hop’s Most Valuable Player this year. All five chart-topping acts also made the All-RapCaviar 1st Team.

“Man, it’s an incredible feeling to be recognized as one of the MVP nominees for All-RapCaviar this year. It’s a huge honor to be recognized among the best in the game, and it’s a testament to the hard work and dedication I’ve put into my craft,” states Metro Boomin.

For ROTY, RapCaviar nominated Ice Spice, Central Cee, GloRilla, Destroy Lonely, and Luh Tyler. The 2023 All-RapCaviar 2nd Team includes Ice Spice. Both Central Cee and GloRilla made the 3rd Team.

“Feels great & shout out to all the other nominees. I feel like I may do a few more features this year, I haven’t done many in the past so it should be interesting,” says British rapper Central Cee.

Tallahassee, Florida-bred rhymer Luh Tyler also adds, “It feels great to be nominated for Rookie Of The Year. Y’all can expect new music and more great shows!”

Fans can cast votes to decide the winner of All-RapCaviar’s Most Valuable Player and Rookie Of The Year at allrapcaviar.byspotify.com. The victors will be announced on Friday, July 28.

Spotify’s RapCaviar brand will also reveal the 2023 Coach Of The Year winner on July 24. Atlanta’s Young Thug was 2022’s Coach Of The Year recipient.

In 2021, J. Cole attained RapCaviar’s MVP honor and Pooh Shiesty claimed the Rookie Of The Year accolade. Last year, Yeat won Rookie of the Year and Kendrick Lamar won MVP.