Ice Spice Ditches McDonald’s For Wendy’s After Viral Altercation

Ice Spice’s McDonald’s meal deal from 2023 becomes ironic after she pivots to Wendy’s following a viral altercation.

Ice Spice went from being McDonald’s golden girl to throwing shade at the Golden Arches, and now Wendy’s is capitalizing on the chaos with a new collaboration.

The Bronx rapper had a major meal deal with McDonald’s back in 2023, becoming the face of the brand for Gen Z audiences, but that partnership feels like ancient history after her recent Hollywood altercation.

The McDonald’s incident started when a fan approached Ice Spice’s table while she was eating with a friend, trying to strike up a conversation that she wasn’t interested in having.

The situation escalated quickly into a physical confrontation that spilled outside the restaurant, with both women ending up on the ground.

The fan, identified as Vayah, claimed Ice Spice was rude and called her names, prompting her to strike first, but that narrative doesn’t align with what Ice Spice’s legal team is saying.

She posted security footage from the incident with the caption “this wouldn’t happen at Wendy’s,” and the fast-food chain immediately responded with their own teaser featuring an iced-out chain reading “Ice Spicy” and a red wig mimicking Wendy’s iconic logo.

The timing’s no accident, and Wendy’s clearly saw an opportunity to take a shot at their competitor while riding the wave of viral momentum.

Ice Spice’s attorney, Bradford Cohen, told Billboard that “the unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly.”

Cohen also called out the attackers for allegedly turning their cameras on after the initial assault, claiming they were trying to set Ice Spice up to go viral for clout.

He ended his statement with a sharp line that’s already become iconic: “The only thing that will be going viral for them is their mugshots.”

The irony of Ice Spice’s McDonald’s meal deal coming back to haunt her isn’t lost on anyone, especially since she’s now pivoting to Wendy’s while her legal team handles the fallout.

Ice Spice previously collaborated with McDonald’s as part of their celebrity meal strategy, making this whole situation feel like a full-circle moment in the fast-food wars.

The Wendy’s collaboration could be a combo meal, a new menu item, or even a vehicle for new music, since Ice Spice previewed a track last weekend with audio playing over footage from the fight.