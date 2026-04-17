Ice Spice Was Caught In Wild Hollywood McDonald’s Altercation That Turned Physical

Ice SpiceIce Spice clash turned chaotic at a Hollywood McDonald’s early Wednesday as the Bronx rapper found herself at the center of a sudden physical altercation that is now under police review.

According to security footage first reported by TMZ, the incident unfolded April 15 when Ice Spice was seated inside the fast food location with a companion. An unidentified woman approached the table, reportedly jogging toward the booth before demanding a seat. When the request was denied, the situation escalated quickly.

Video shows the woman striking the rapper, triggering a confrontation that spilled outside the restaurant. During the chaos, Ice Spice allegedly smashed a phone belonging to someone associated with the attacker. Moments later, she was struck again as tensions continued to rise in the parking area.

Authorities have since been notified. Representatives for the artist confirmed that a report was filed with the Los Angeles Police Department as officials begin reviewing the incident and surrounding circumstances. Legal action appears imminent.

Attorney Bradford Cohen did not mince words when addressing the situation, signaling a broad legal strategy moving forward.

“The unprovoked attack on my client has been reported to the LAPD and we will be pursuing any and all avenues to hold the perpetrators responsible for their actions, including criminally and civilly. We are also exploring holding the location responsible for their lack of appropriate security,” Cohen said.

That last point could open another front in the dispute. Questions are now being raised about whether the restaurant had adequate security measures in place to prevent or quickly de-escalate the confrontation.

Meanwhile, the alleged attacker, who identified herself as Vayah, is pushing a different narrative. She claims the interaction began on a positive note before deteriorating. According to her account, she reacted after being verbally insulted, saying the exchange prompted her to slap the rapper.

That conflicting version adds another layer to what is already shaping up to be a messy legal battle. With video evidence circulating and both sides digging in, investigators will likely weigh witness accounts against the footage to determine exactly what happened and whether charges will follow.