AllHipHop first reported his untimely passing on Monday (July 29) and the news quickly spread across social media, with countless people paying their respects to the Bronx-bred MC.

Ice-T is among the many rappers mourning the death of Chino XL. AllHipHop first reported his untimely passing on Monday (July 29) and the news quickly spread across social media, with countless people paying their respects to the Bronx-bred MC.

The Original Gangster, however, took his time to pen his tribute to his longtime friend. An Instagram post arrived on Tuesday (July 30) that read: “This one REALLY hurts… Yesterday morning I got the awful news and did not want to believe it was true.. Chino was so ALIVE.. What!!? Unfortunately it was true.. I rarely shed a tear… I’ve lost so many homies but THIS one got me Fd up.

“People know he was an incredible MC. But Chino was a truly GREAT MAN. This is a tragedy. My love and condolences go out to his family. Homie you are loved by so many. Rest in Peace.”

Ice-T’s sentiments follow an Instagram post from Chino XL’s family. Understandably, they are asking for privacy as they grieve. Once again, the cause of death wasn’t confirmed, but a joint statement from his daughters appear to suggest he was in pain.

“The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing,” he said. “Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50. Chino is survived by his children, Chynna, Bella, Lyric, Kiyana; his stepson Shawn; grandchildren Emmy, Emery, Chris, Luis, and Dyani; his mother, Carole; and his former longtime partner Stephanie.

“In a joint statement, his daughters reflect: ‘Our father had many titles — King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic. The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace.’ The family asks for privacy at this time. Details of a memorial will be forthcoming.”

Longtime collaborator Esoteric also broke his silence on Chino XL’s death, writing, “RIP Chino XL. As a person, he made you feel welcomed and worthy. As an emcee and physical presence he scared the s### out of you. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who was so kind off the mic, yet so viciously meticulous on the mic. Truly one of a kind and will be missed.

He added, “Chino XL never mailed it in. Never took a verse off. He was built like He-Man with the brain of Reed Richards. Truly an emcee’s emcee. Someone who kept you hitting the rewind button to catch wind of what he said. The polar opposite of 95% of these jerks being forced down your throat today.”

AllHipHop sends our condolences to all those who loved him.