Iggy Azalea Denies Shading Coi Leray On Social Media

There appears to be a lot of friction brewing among female rappers at the moment. Perhaps in light of that recent strife, Iggy Azalea felt the need to clarify her Friday morning tweet.

“Sometimes the s### y’all fight about on here is so… ehhhhh? Tiresome,” tweeted Iggy Azalea around 1:30 am ET. Less than ten minutes earlier, Coi Leray called out Latto on Twitter over lyrics on the new song “Put It On Da Floor.”

Unsurprisingly, many Twitter users assumed Iggy Azalea posted her message in response to Leray’s tweet about Latto. One person pointed out the timing of the two posts which garnered a quote-tweet from Azalea.

“I’m talking about the [people] legit arguing online about trivial ass topics that can never have a clear answer and yet are argued about passionately for hours on end. Anyone who thinks I’m commenting on anything else only furthers my point that this cannot be reality,” Iggy Azalea responded.

The “Fancy” hitmaker went on to claim her “For You” section contained comments about Target secretly pushing a “gay agenda” to children. She also wrote, “Although I will add. The gender/clothing color children debate isn’t trivial. There is a right answer and that’s that clothing color doesn’t equate to sexual preference. Lol.”

Iggy Azalea has been involved in her fair share of celebrity feuds. Throughout her career, the Australian had public spats with her former mentor T.I., Azealia Banks, Nicki Minaj, Tyler, The Creator, Snoop Dogg, Q-Tip, Macklemore, and others.

Sometimes the s### y’all fight about on here is so….. ehhhhh?

Tiresome. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 21, 2023

Im talking about the ppl legit arguing online about trivial ass topics that can never have a clear answer and yet are argued about passionately for hours on end.

Anyone who thinks I’m commenting on anything else only furthers my point that this cannot be reality. https://t.co/CvJUTRkYEn — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 21, 2023

My timeline is people arguing about if children’s clothing colors in target are secretly pushing “gay agenda” and the best way to spend money they’ll never have etc.

clearly my ‘for you’ page is very different to whatever y’all pages got happening. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) April 21, 2023