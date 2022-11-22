Iggy Azalea Explains Selling Her Music Catalog For 8 Figures

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Find out why #IggyAzalea cashed out on her discography.

“Fancy” hitmaker Iggy Azalea is the latest music artist to sell ownership of her music.

News broke yesterday confirming Iggy Azalea finalized a deal with Domain Capital Group for a reported eight-figure sum. The sale is said to include Azalea’s master recordings and publishing catalog.

Iggy Azalea has released three studio LPs. Her debut album, the Platinum-certified The New Classic, peaked at #3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Azalea’s most recent project, 2021’s The End of an Era, failed to make it onto the Billboard 200.

As social media found out about the Australian rapper’s latest business move, users began sharing their opinions about the situation. Iggy Azalea responded to some of the people questioning her decision.

“I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life,” tweeted Azalea. “I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business.”

I sold a portion of my catalog to who I wanted, for an amount that means I don’t have to work another day in my life.

I love y’all down but the masters conversation is a little beyond most of your understanding of business. — IGGY AZALEA (@IGGYAZALEA) November 21, 2022

Iggy Azalea Has Words For People Who Accused Of Her Not Writing Her Songs

When asked why she chose to sell her catalog now, Iggy Azalea responded, “I have a larger business I want to invest in.” In addition, the 32-year-old former Def Jam recording artist addressed the years-long “ghostwriter” rumors.

“Also didn’t I not write those songs? But wait – I just sold them for 8 figures? So I guess I did write them after all… Lmao. Like. Just be talking for years not knowing,” posted the Bad Dreams label founder.

Iggy Azalea’s discography includes the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 singles “Fancy” featuring Charli XCX and “Black Widow” featuring Rita Ora. “Fancy” spent seven weeks atop the Hot 100 chart. The RIAA certified the 2014 track as 8x-Platinum in 2020.

R&B/Hip Hop artist Tory Lanez recently announced he will be executive producing Iggy Azalea’s next project. Some fans of Azalea had a problem with the female rhymer working with Lanez because Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in 2020.

