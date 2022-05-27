Isaiah Rashad Says He Identifies As Sexually Fluid

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Joe Budden sits down with the southern rapper to discuss his sexuality.

Isaiah Rashad became a social media trending topic in February after sexually explicit footage leaked to the internet. In the video, a man resembling the Top Dawg Entertainment emcee performs oral sex on another man.

Since that time, Isaiah Rashad had remained mostly quiet about the matter. He did refer to the situation during his set at the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April.

Rashad decided to open up about the sex tape leak and his sexuality during a new interview with rapper-turned-podcaster Joe Budden. A clip from the conversation made its way to social media.

“I’d say I’m sexually fluid,” explained Isaiah Rashad. “I’m still learning about it myself. I’m putting my head in books to find out the basics of it. Basically, I’m not in full control of when I walk into a room, who I’m attracted to.”

The 31-year-old Chattanooga, Tennesse native went on to say, “I’m more attracted to a personality. I’m more attracted sometimes to the intellect, and sometimes it just being attracted to somebody.”

Isaiah Rashad says that he identifies as being sexually fluid



In his first interview since the sextape tape leak, he opens up about everything pic.twitter.com/YyOrq4Bt3Y — SOUND (@itsavibe) May 26, 2022

Isaiah Rashad Is Not The Only Non-Heterosexual Rap Star

Joe Budden also asked Isaiah Rashad when he first discovered he was sexually fluid. The House Is Burning album creator explained that realization happened over the last couple of years following several dating experiences.

Isaiah Rashad is the latest Hip Hop artist to publicly reveal his attraction to the same gender. “Old Town Road” hitmaker Lil Nas X famously came out as gay in June 2019 during LGBTQ Pride Month.

Chicago-bred rapper Taylor Bennett let the world know he identifies as bisexual in 2017. Openly gay performer Saucy Santana found success on TikTok with tracks such as 2020’s “Material Girl” and 2021’s “Here We Go.”

After the sex tape hit the internet earlier this year, Isaiah Rashad garnered support from his rap peers like Zoey Dollaz, Chuck Inglish, and CJ Fly. TDE President Terrence “Punch” Henderson Jr also stood up for Rashad against internet trolls.