Issa Rae Reacts To HBO Max Canceling ‘Sweet Life: Los Angeles’

The streaming service also axed the ‘Legendary’ reality competition.

The HBO Max streaming service announced the cancelation of several original programs. The Issa Rae-created Sweet Life: Los Angeles is one of the series that will not return to the platform.

Sweet Life: Los Angeles ran for two seasons on HBO Max. The reality show featured a cast of mid-20s Black residents living in South L.A. as they pursued their respective dreams and careers. Season 1 premiered in 2021, and Season 2 debuted earlier this year.

Viewers of Sweet Life: Los Angeles expressed disappointment on social media about the cast not being able to film another season for HBO Max. Issa Rae reacted to the fans feeling let down by the news.

“Me, reading y’all comments telling me to ‘do something,’ like I’m not,” wrote Issa Rae on her Instagram Story. The theme song for Sweet Life: Los Angeles played in the background of her video.

Issa Rae signed an eight-figure overall deal with Warner Media in 2021. Sweet Life: Los Angeles became the first series to emerge from that partnership. Rae also produces HBO Max’s Rap Sh!t scripted comedy. Rap Sh!t picked up a second-season renewal.

HBO Max Also Cancels Legendary

In addition to Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles, HBO Max also canceled Legendary. The subscription streaming service presented three seasons of the Ball Culture-themed reality competition series between 2020 and 2022.

Hip Hop recording artist Megan Thee Stallion served as a judge on Legendary for the first two seasons. Nope actress Keke Palmer took on the role for Season 3. Legendary also featured Dashaun Wesley, Jameela Jamil, Law Roach, and Leiomy Maldonado.

Amanda Scott, Briana Jones, Cheryl Des Vignes, Jaylenn Hart, Jerrold Smith II, P’Jae Compton, Rebecca Magett, Rob Lee, and Tylynn Burns made up the Sweet Life: Los Angeles cast. Credited executive producers included Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, and Leola Westbrook.

Previously, the HBO network aired Issa Rae’s Insecure for five seasons. The award-winning dramedy starred Rae, Yvonne Orji, Jay Ellis, Natasha Rothwell, and Amanda Seales. Insecure closed out its run on December 26, 2021.