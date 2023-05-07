Jack Harlow Aiming To Transform Louisville With New Foundation

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jack Harlow is paying it forward with the launch of a new foundation to help his hometown. Read more.

Jack Harlow is launching his own philanthropic foundation.

The “First Class” rapper announced the establishment of The Jack Harlow Foundation.

As part of the project, Harlow plans to offer aid to people in need in his hometown of Louisville, Kentucky.

“The launch of my foundation is represented by gifts to four organizations that I believe are doing the work of making Louisville a better place; helping under-resourced families remove obstacles to higher education, supporting a new start in a neighborhood that has been lacking investment, giving hands-on assistance to the poorest of the poor, and making safe housing affordable for families,” he said in a statement.

To begin, officials at Harlow’s organization will offer aid to Adelante Hispanic Achievers, Centro Latino, Russell: A Place of Promise, and Sponsor 4 Success.

Reflecting on the initiative, the star noted that giving back to those in Louisville represents a dream he has of “making a difference.”

“With all I have done and will do in my career, my home is where my heart is, my refuge, and the place that shaped me,” the 25-year-old added. “My vision is to make Louisville a better place. Know that this is just the start of my philanthropic legacy and I look forward to transforming our community and, as a result, the success and happiness of its citizens.”

The news comes a week after Harlow dropped his third studio album, Jackman.