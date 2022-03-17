Jack Harlow Defends Keeping DaBaby & Tory Lanez On “Whats Poppin (Remix)”

“One thing’s for sure, is that Megan got shot.”

2020’s “Whats Poppin” is one of Jack Harlow’s most commercially successful singles. A second version of the 6x-Platinum song featuring Lil Wayne, DaBaby, and Tory Lanez peaked at #2 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 chart.

Two of those “Whats Poppin (Remix)” contributors went on to be involved in public controversies. DaBaby lost several festival gigs after making offensive comments at Rolling Loud Miami 2021.

Tory Lanez has spent the last two years denying he shot Megan Thee Stallion in California on July 12, 2020. The Canadian rapper/singer currently faces charges for felony assault and carrying an unregistered firearm.

Jack Harlow Acknowledges Megan Thee Stallion Got Shot

Rolling Stone selected Jack Harlow as the magazine’s latest cover star. In an interview with the outlet, Harlow spoke about receiving requests to remove DaBaby and Tory Lanez from “Whats Poppin” over their respective scandals.

“I know I’m a good person. My character, my integrity are very important to me,” Harlow is quoted telling Rolling Stone. “And I think I’ve done such a good job that now I’m being forced to answer for other people’s actions. It doesn’t feel right as a grown man to speak for other grown men all the time.”

The 24-year-old Louisville, Kentucky native added, “One thing’s for sure, is that Megan got shot. And I wish her nothing but love and respect.” Megan The Stallion publicly named Tory Lanez as the person who allegedly fired a gun at her two years ago.

Harlow Presented Himself As An Ally For Black Women

Following the 2020 incident in Hollywood Hills, Megan Thee Stallion began speaking out on violence perpetrated against Black women such as Breonna Taylor. Jack Harlow was also heavily involved in the #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor movement.

Louisville Metro Police Department officers shot Breonna Taylor, 26, in March 2020. The fatal shooting took place during a botched raid at the wrong residence. A grand jury did not indict any of the cops for Taylor’s death because prosecutors reportedly failed to present homicide charges.

“The Breonna Taylor thing being so close to home – that happened in my hometown. We just had to go back and just show face. You know what I mean? Moments like this are bigger than anything we’re working on, bigger than the ‘Whats Poppin (Remix),’ bigger than any of that,” said Jack Harlow last year.