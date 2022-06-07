Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Rapper Jack Harlow, a white rapper in Hip Hop culture, talks about giving back to Black culture and loving Black women.

Many people believe that rapper Jack Harlow, a white rapper in Hip-Hop culture, benefits from white privilege, suggesting his popularity is connected to him pimping the system and the novelty of his race.

However, the rapper doesn’t want anyone to think he is skating to the top of the charts because of his race and not open doors.

But not everyone holds that belief. AllHipHop.com reported Lil Uzi Vert is one of his advocates, who once said people love the Kentucky artist not because of his race but because “he’s really good.”

“He doesn’t have white privilege,” the Philly artist and fellow Generation Now labelmate said. “He’s signed to Black people.”

The rapper is not only signed to Black people but wants to help other artists of color get signed. He believes he should give back to the industry that has given him so much.

Jack Harlow has done so by letting Black talent and local talent open for him, like when he allowed The Homies to open every show on his 2021 “Crème de la Crème Tour.”

“I did five shows in Louisville in the winter, and at each show, I put two or three artists from the city on [to perform],” he said during an interview with Teen Vogue.

Jack Harlow doesn’t want anyone to think he is trying to portray himself as a white savior. He is just trying to be respectful, find his place and contribute to the world he loves.

“I was telling The New York Times how it’s not a massive phenomenon to me because it’s just a continuation of how my life was before I was famous,” he said of being around Black people – and Black women.

Being in Black spaces has its perks. He gets to be around something he sure does love, Black women. When asked about his attraction to the mocha-latte, he told Teen Vogue. “I love Black women. I’ve loved Black women my whole life.”

AllHipHop.com reported that his love goes even deeper than just attraction. At the end of 2021, when a Black woman was harassed by officers at one of his concerts, he spoke out in “disgust.”

He posted on Instagram, “When I watched it I was disgusted by that cop, and all I wanted to do was make something good happen for this girl immediately.”

“I told the world to help me identify her so I could find a way to give her a hug and give her as many tickets to as many shows as she wants.”

“But that’s not enough, and it’s not a solution to a systemic issue that people who don’t look like me have to face,” he said. “The next step is identifying this police officer and getting him unemployed as fast as we can. Assaulting a young woman and putting his hands on her neck is sickening.”