Jadakiss Suggests The New Version Of Kanye West Is No Longer Awesome

The Lox emcee sits down with comedian Adam Friedland.

Kanye West has been through a tumultuous few years. His embrace of anti-Blackness and anti-Semitism pushed away a lot of his fans and seemingly some of his peers in the music business. Jadakiss even addressed the situation in the past.

While appearing on a recent episode of The Adam Friedland Show, New York-bred emcee Jadakiss spoke about Kanye West. Comedian/podcaster Adam Friedland specifically questioned the Lox member about Ye.

“How is Kanye?” asked Friedland. Jadakiss answered, “Well, I’ve met like five or six different Kanyes. The first four were awesome. The last two were a little bit…”

Last October, Jadakiss spoke to TMZ about Kanye West catching heat for his supportive remarks about German dictator Adolf Hitler and the Nazi regime as well as his inaccurate comments about murdered African-American George Floyd.

“Everybody needs to pray for Kanye and let the Lord work it out. He’ll be alright,” said Jadakiss at the time. The Hip Hop veteran also added, “He should apologize to whoever he offended, and let’s move on with the world.”

Kiss went on to say he would continue to support Kanye despite his public troubles. The “Why” performer stated, “I’m always for the artists. Some of them say and do dumb stuff, but I’m always for the artists no matter what’s going on.”

Kanye West and Jadakiss have collaborated numerous times. They worked together on songs such as “Gettin’ It In” off Kiss’s Kiss of Death, “Don’t Like.1” off G.O.O.D Music’s Cruel Summer, and “Jesus Lord pt 2” off Ye’s Donda.