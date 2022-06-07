U.K. Hop-Hop Pioneer Jamal Edwards Died From Heart Attack After Taking Drugs, Mom Confirms 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Jamal Edwards suffered a heart attack after consuming recreational drugs following a night of DJing, his mother confirmed.

An inquest into the death of U.K. music entrepreneur Jamal Edwards has confirmed that the star died from cardiac arrhythmia after taking recreational drugs.

Today’s inquest (Jun. 7) at West London Coroner’s Court heard that Jamal Edwards died on February 20 after suffering a heart attack at his mother’s home.

His beloved mother, actress, and T.V. presenter Brenda Edwards confirmed the news in a heartfelt letter shared on Twitter.

“I have sadly learned that the cause of Jamal’s devastating passing was due to cardiac arrhythmia caused by having taken recreational drugs and I wanted to address this to everyone who loved, admired, and respected my son.

She added that despite remaining “in a state of shock,” it was important for her to address. “As no mother or any loved one should have to go through what Jamal’s sister, Tanisha, and I have been through since he passed.”

Jamal Edwards “Had The World At His Fingertips”

Brenda continued: “Jamal had the world at his fingertips – a zest for life and he was unwittingly taken away far too soon. Yet we have to come to terms with what has happened, and Jamal is proof that this can happen to anyone.”

Brenda also noted, “These types of substances are extremely unpredictable.” She hopes that the news of Jamal Edwards’s cause of death will encourage others to think wisely when faced in similar situations in the future.”

She went on, “His passing has shown that any one bad decision on any one occasion can lead to devastating consequences.”

Brenda then explained: “It’s so important that we help drive more conversation about the unpredictability of recreational drugs and the impact they can have. How it takes just one bad decision to destroy lives. I would do anything to have my son back but that is not possible so if I can help save one life, then we will have achieved something.”

Brenda concluded her post by sharing that she had recently launched the Jamal Edwards Self Belief Trust. “The Trust is in place to help provide a sense of community for young people,” she said. “Through that we will continue to preserve Jamal’s incredible legacy by continuing the positive change he had on the lives of so many.”

Read her post in full below.

