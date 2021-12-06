Jay-Z Adds Multiple Music Videos To His Official YouTube Channel

Watch “On To The Next One,” “Empire State Of Mind,” and more.

Shawn Corey Carter celebrated his 52nd birthday on December 4. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer, better known as Jay-Z, used the occasion to provide a gift to his fans.

On December 4, Jay-Z’s official YouTube page published several previously released music videos. In total, twelve vids from the Brooklyn native’s career were added to the channel.

“Holy Grail” featuring Justin Timberlake, “On To The Next One” featuring Swizz Beatz, and “Empire State Of Mind” featuring Alicia Keys were among the visuals added to YouTube. A live rendition of “Run This Town” is also available for viewing.

2021 saw Jay-Z contribute to two high-profile movie soundtracks. “What It Feels Like” with Nipsey Hussle appeared on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album. The billionaire also collaborated with Kid Cudi as well as Jadakiss and Conway the Machine for The Harder They Fall soundtrack.

Jay-Z has not released a full-length solo studio album since 2017’s Platinum-certified 4:44. However, Hov partnered with Beyoncé for 2018’s Everything Is Love, and he heavily contributed to Jay Electronica’s Grammy-nominated A Written Testimony in 2020.

Last month, Jay-Z became the most-nominated recording artist in Grammy Awards history. The Roc Nation founder has accumulated 80 career nominations. His 23 Grammy wins are the most all-time for a Hip Hop act.