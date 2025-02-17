JAY-Z Reveals Death Threats & Financial Fallout From Dismissed Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z opens up about the emotional and financial toll of the dismissed lawsuit, revealing he and Beyoncé faced death threats.

JAY-Z is speaking out about the distress his family endured following the now-dismissed rape lawsuit, detailed in a declaration supporting his lawsuit against attorney Tony Buzbee.

A Jane Doe accuser alleged JAY-Z and Diddy assaulted her at an after-party following the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. The Hip-Hop mogul denied the claims from the outset and blasted the “frivolous, fictitious and appalling allegations,” when the suit was dismissed with prejudice last week.

However, JAY-Z’s case against Buzbee still lingers. He recently filed a declaration detailing the harrowing experience.

According to the filing, JAY-Z and Beyoncé have received death threats as a result of the lawsuit.

“People have said ‘I can’t wait until you join (Combs) in prison. Then later in hell’,” the declaration reads in part. “Other comments have accused me of being a ‘satanist’, a ‘trafficker’, a ‘terrorist’, and a ‘monster’, called me the N-word and threatened violence against me and my wife, including to ‘kill’ or “execute” us.”

JAY-Z also pointed to the timing of Buzbee’s filing, which came on the eve of the London premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King. The movie features Beyoncé and their 13-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

Hov notes he was “harshly criticized” for accompanying his family to the premiere. He alleged, “Buzbee purposely filed this lawsuit on the eve of my daughter’s premiere to put me in the position of having to choose between supporting my daughter or hiding to avoid the negative press coverage.”

JAY-Z Alleges Tony Buzbee Tried To “Destroy” Him

JAY-Z considered the suit an “existential threat to my reputation” and described experiencing “mental anguish,” at Buzbee “attempting to maliciously destroy me.”

He added, “I felt that Mr. Buzbee was placing a gun to my head that I either bow to his demands or endure personal and financial ruin.”

Additionally, JAY-Z claims he lost $20 million in Roc Nation contracts overnight after the potential “career-ending” allegations became public.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z blasted “1-800 lawyer” Tony Buzbee in a social media statement. He also insisted he never paid Jane Doe to drop the suit.