Jay-Z Defends His Times Square Casino Plan Despite Backlash

Jay-Z is pushing ahead with his Times Square casino project despite public criticism over its potential impact on vulnerable communities and the neighborhood’s character.

The Hip-Hop icon and Roc Nation founder has teamed up with SL Green and Caesars Entertainment to secure one of three downstate casino licenses in New York.

Their joint proposal would bring a multibillion-dollar Caesars Palace Times Square to the city’s most trafficked entertainment corridor.

“New York City is the entertainment capital of the world, so the idea of a world-class casino here makes perfect sense,” Jay-Z said in a recent interview with City & State New York.

The casino is more than a gambling destination for Jay-Z—it’s a cultural play.

“The project brings positive, lasting benefits through meaningful partnerships and investments: from supporting cultural institutions like the Civil Rights Museum to uplifting local theaters such as Town Hall and Sony Hall,” Jay-Z said. “Our goal is to create opportunity and ensure this project delivers real value to the communities that need it most.

He called Times Square “the heartbeat of New York; a place where millions of people come every year to see Broadway shows, shop, celebrate the New Year, and experience the city’s unmatched energy.”

While the proposal promises jobs and economic growth, it has drawn backlash from critics concerned about the casino’s potential impact on Black and working-class communities, particularly regarding gambling addiction.

Jay-Z has addressed these concerns by promoting “responsible gaming” and community investment programs as part of the project’s framework.

Still, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur firmly believes that the casino will be a net positive.

“Our vision is to build a destination that draws even more people into the neighbourhood, generating new energy, new business, and new opportunities for everyone,” he said.

This isn’t Jay-Z’s first foray into the gaming world. In 2008, Roc Nation operated a casino within the Las Vegas location of the 40/40 Club, establishing the company’s foothold in the industry.

The New York State Gaming Commission will ultimately decide which proposals move forward. Several heavyweight bidders are vying for the licenses, hoping to tap into the lucrative downstate market.

Jay-Z’s pitch includes collaborations with Broadway theaters, local nonprofits and community groups, aiming to blend economic development with cultural preservation in the heart of Manhattan.

The broader debate over casino expansion in New York continues to stir tension.

Proponents say new venues will bring jobs and tax revenue, while opponents fear increased gambling-related harm and neighborhood disruption.

The final licensing decisions are expected later this year.