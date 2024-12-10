JAY-Z Supports Beyoncé & Blue Ivy At “Mufasa” Premiere Amid Explosive Lawsuit 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

JAY-Z made an appearance on the red carpet after he was accused of assaulting a 13-year-old at a party with Diddy.

JAY-Z stepped out with his wife Beyoncé, and their daughter Blue Ivy Carter at the premiere of Mufasa: The Lion King on Monday evening (December 9), a day after the Roc Nation boss was accused of rape in an amended lawsuit.

The superstar songstress and 12-year-old Blue Ivy both star in the movie, the new prequel to 2019’s Lion King remake. Beyoncé reprises her role voicing Nala while Blue makes her movie debut as the voice of Kiara, Nala and Simba’s (voiced by Donald Glover) daughter.

The mother-and-daughter duo donned shimmering gold dresses for the red carpet premiere. Bey’s mother Tina Knowles was also on hand to celebrate with the family.

Jay-Z and Beyoncé hype up daughter Blue Ivy on the red carpet at the LA premiere of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4hN97jMwMt — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) December 10, 2024

Jay Z poses with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy on the red carpet at the #Mufasa premiere pic.twitter.com/K5SOd7KJCi — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 10, 2024

Beyoncé paid tribute to her daughter in an Instagram post following the premiere. Sharing a pair of solo shots of her eldest child she wrote, “My gorgeous baby girl. This is your night. You worked hard and you did such a beautiful job as the voice of Kiara. Your family could not be prouder. Keep shining.”

JAY-Z posed for pictures with his family but remained tight-lipped about the lawsuit. He immediately denied the allegations after news broke of the filing, accusing Texas-based lawyer Tony Buzbee of attempted blackmail.

A woman identified only as Jane Doe accused JAY-Z and Diddy of sexually assaulting her at a 2000 MTV after-party when she was just 13 years old. Doe initially filed her complaint in October with Diddy as the sole defendant. However, she filed an amendment to include JAY-Z on December 8.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z is calling for an expedited federal court hearing with his attorney Alex Spiro accusing Buzbee of orchestrating a deliberate campaign to coerce a settlement and tarnish Hov’s reputation. Spiro branded the suit “a shakedown.”

“Due to the highly sensitive nature of this matter and the intense media scrutiny it has generated, we respectfully request to be heard on an expedited basis,” Spiro wrote in a letter to the court. “For the avoidance of doubt, Mr. Carter is entirely innocent. This is a shakedown.”

Furthermore, JAY-Z and his legal team are fighting to expose his accuser’s identity, labeling Jane Doe and Buzbee’s tactics “unfair.” They want a complete dismissal of the allegations or disclosure of her identity.