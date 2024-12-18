JAY-Z’s Roc Nation Hit With Illegal Solicitation Lawsuit From Attorney Tony Buzbee 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Tony Buzbee accused JAY-Z’s Roc Nation agents of trying to prevent his firm from pursuing cases relating to Sean “Diddy” Combs.

JAY-Z’s Roc Nation is being sued by Texas attorney Tony Buzbee, the lawyer representing a woman accusing Hov and Diddy of assaulting her in 2000.

On Wednesday morning (December 17), Buzbee issued a statement announcing the lawsuit.

“Today The Buzbee Law Firm filed suit against Roc Nation, and lawyers Marcy Croft, and Quinn Emanuel for violation of various state laws, including barratry and impersonation of a public official,” Buzbee wrote.

Barratry is the practice of illegally soliciting clients, commonly referred to as “ambulance chasing,” an allegation JAY-Z previously levied at Tony Buzbee.

Buzbee continued, “The case was brought on behalf of a former client of the firm who was illegally solicited by agents working on behalf of the Defendants. These agents pretended to [work] for the State of Texas and offered the former client money to sue the Buzbee Law Firm.”

The attorney claims this happened “more than two dozen times,” resulting in “two utterly frivolous cases” against the Buzbee Law Firm.

Buzbee claims the defendants are attempting to “obstruct justice” and prevent the firm from pursuing cases relating to Sean “Diddy” Combs in New York.

“The conduct isn’t just alleged—it was caught on tape,” he added.

JAY-Z’s Attorneys Accuse Tony Buzbee Of Extortion

Last week JAY-Z’s legal team claimed that Buzbee coerced another alleged victim into fabricating accusations against prominent individuals as part of a financial extortion plot.

Their legal filing included claims about one who reportedly approached Buzbee’s firm with unrelated abuse allegations but was coerced into tying her claims to JAY-Z and Diddy.

However, Buzbee claims JAY-Z’s “Team Roc” agents “were caught on tape soliciting and offering money (up to $10,000) to former clients of The Buzbee Law Firm to convince them to file a frivolous case against the Buzbee Law Firm.”

Buzbee added, “LET ME BE CLEAR: we will not be bullied or intimidated. The Defendants this time overstepped, got sloppy, and stupidly got caught at their illegal scheme on tape.”

He also revealed the firm reported the matter to authorities and intends to fully cooperate with any prosecution.

Meanwhile, JAY-Z’s attorney, Alex Spiro, held a press briefing earlier this week following the Jane Doe accuser’s recent interview admitting multiple discrepancies in her account.

Spiro said Doe’s story is not only a “lie,” but it is “provably demonstrably false.”

JAY-Z also fired back at Tony Buzbee from the Roc Nation Instagram account. He blasted Buzbee, accusing him of filing a “false complaint against me in the pursuit of money and fame.”

He asserted, “True Justice is coming. We fight FROM victory, not FOR victory. This was over before it began. This 1-800 lawyer doesn’t realize it yet, but, soon.”