Jazmine Sullivan Drops ‘Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales’ Deluxe Edition Featuring Issa Rae

R&B/Soul songstress Jazmine Sullivan lets go of new music just in time for Valentine’s Day. A deluxe version of her critically-acclaimed Heaux Tales EP arrived today (February 11).

Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales: The Deluxe hosts ten additional tracks. Jazmine Sullivan even recruited Insecure creator/star Issa Rae for the MANMAN-produced “Issa’s Tale.”

In addition, MANMAN provided the production for “Jazzy’s Tale,” “Mona’s Tale,” and “Shanti’s Tale.” Other beatmakers for Heaux Tales, Mo’ Tales include Leven Kali, Akeel Henry, DZL, Luca Mauti, Sam Wish, and NOVA WAV.

The original Heaux Tales debuted at #4 on the Billboard 200 chart and #1 on the Top R&B Albums chart. The project earned Jazmine Sullivan a pending Grammy nomination for Best R&B Album.

Heaux Tales won Album Of The Year at the 2021 BET Awards. The Soul Train Music Awards also named the set Album Of The Year. Jazmine Sullivan is also competing for Outstanding Album at the 2022 NAACP Image Awards.